Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey (left) was substituted after 67 minutes against Armenia on Friday

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Turkey v Wales Venue : Samsun 19 May Stadium Date : Monday, 19 June Kick-off : 19:45 BST Coverage : Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on Match of the Day Wales

Wales manager Robert Page says their defeat by Armenia has been "put to bed" as they look to bounce back in Turkey on Monday evening.

Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took a huge blow on Friday as Armenia, ranked 71 places lower, scored four times in a devastating 4-2 home loss.

Turkey go into Monday's game top of Group D in qualification, two points above Wales in third.

"Friday was a massive bump, but now we stick together as a group," said Page.

"We showed our potential in March. We are still a young group so there are going to be inconsistencies, there are going to be bumps.

"But we're a team in progression, a team in transition, so we have to remind ourselves where on the journey we are.

"We will look to put it right tomorrow [against Turkey], but if we can't get the win I want a level of performance that the supporters can be proud of and build on it."

Wales began their qualification campaign with a draw in Croatia and win over Latvia, but defeat by Armenia leaves Page's side needing a result in Turkey.

The two sides last met at the delayed Euro 2020, when Wales won 2-0 thanks to goal from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts in front of a Baku crowd heavily in favour of Turkey.

The optimism surrounding Welsh football is noticeably different before this fixture, but Page reiterated his belief in the squad and their ability to compete against top-tier nations.

"We had a group meeting yesterday and addressed what needed to be said," said Page.

"We've put it to bed and full focus is on the challenge tomorrow evening and we'll all be ready for it.

"It's a long-term plan, we are in a transition; since the World Cup there have been some senior players who have left, big characters in the changing room.

"We are going to have moments like we had the other night, it's about how we manage those defeats.

"Get both sides of our game right and we will be a force to be reckoned with, and we will be able to compete with top nations."

Team news

Wales will be without defender Ben Davies against Turkey after the Tottenham man withdrew from the squad for the birth of his first child.

Neco Williams and Morgan Fox are the candidates to replace Davies at left-back, though Page could revert to a back five once more.

Wales are also missing target man Kieffer Moore, as the Bournemouth striker was shown a straight red card against Armenia for kicking out at the goalkeeper off the ball.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore has been shown 11 yellow cards and one red card in his 34 international appearances

Fellow Cherries player David Brooks could also make a first international start since 2021, following his recovery from Stage Two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Wales' centre-back pairing of Chris Mepham and Joe Rodon came under heavy criticism after Friday's defeat, but Page says they are both ready to put things right.

"They have been in football long enough to roll with the punches," said Page.

"We all know we fell short of the standards we set, they are aware of it and we don't need to talk about it any more.

"As individuals and as a group, we have an opportunity now three days later to put it right, and they will be raring to go."

Match facts