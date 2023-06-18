Last updated on .From the section England

England top their qualifying group having won all three of their fixtures

England manager Gareth Southgate joked his players will be "tapping up" team-mates while on international duty but says the focus remains on facing North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday.

The transfer window is open and several members of the squad are being linked with high-profile moves this summer.

"I haven't felt the need to say anything," laughed Southgate.

"The players are tapping each other up anyway on the quiet so I can't do anything about that!"

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is a long-term target of Arsenal, while there is speculation around Leicester City's James Maddison after the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

England captain Harry Kane's future is also being talked about as he enters the last year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

"What I have said is these things run their course, they happen in their own time, you can't force it as a player. Don't get frustrated, don't be asking all summer," added Southgate.

"You don't need to be updated on every call that happens. A lot of negotiation goes on.

"I remember as a player getting too wrapped up in every detail of that. In the end, there is only a small amount that you can actually control.

"I think all of those things will happen later on in the summer and I think the players understand that."

England are top of European Championship qualifying Group C on maximum points after three games as they look to reach the tournament in Germany next summer.

"They know the focus for the next 36 hours is this game," said Southgate. "Finishing the season well, making sure we're set on 12 points.

"We will be in a very healthy position if we do that."

Luke Shaw is one player who has been joking with his team-mates about their futures, posting pictures on Instagram with Rice and Kane on a 'Carrington tour' of Manchester United's training ground, where the England team are preparing for the home match against North Macedonia.

Chelsea's Mason Mount is also linked with a move to Manchester United and the Blues have had a £40m offer rejected.

"Obviously, he is not here but I think it is all just a bit of banter really," Shaw said.

"We have a joke and a laugh about it. (I'm) not too sure what goes on behind the scenes.

"It is to do with the club really but of course when we are here we are always together and we have a joke about it."