Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ethan Ampadu is congratulated by team-mates after scoring for Spezia

Ethan Ampadu's first senior goal could not help Spezia avoid relegation from Serie A as they lost 3-1 to Hellas Verona in a play-off.

Wales international Ampadu equalised after David Faraoni had given Verona the lead.

Cyril Ngonge's double extended Verona's lead before scorer Faraoni was red carded.

M'Bala Nzola missed a penalty for Spezia, who are relegated after three seasons ion Italy's top-flight.

Ampadu, who has spent the season on loan at Spezia, has been included in Wales' squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.