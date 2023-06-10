Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are edging closer to securing a £2.5m deal for Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. (Daily Record) external-link

Daniel Farke has held talks with Celtic, with the former Norwich boss also being linked with Leeds United after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach. (Sky Germany via Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass says Enzo Maresca could improve on the work done by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, having worked with the Italian coach who is being linked with the Premiership champions during his time at West Ham. (Daily Record) external-link

Rik de Mil, assistant manager at Club Brugge, is on the Celtic radar as their search for a new manager goes on. (Football Scotland) external-link

The door is still open for a Brendan Rodgers return at Celtic since majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is a huge admirer of the 50-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Matt O'Riley reckons several of Ange Postecoglou's signings are "probably worth 10 times" what Celtic paid in transfer fees. (Daily Record) external-link

James McArthur insists his ex-Crystal Palace teammate Jack Butland has the ability and the character to replace Allan McGregor at Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian stand to net more than £2m from yesterday's sale of striker Kevin Nisbet to Millwall when add-ons are included. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Newcastle remain confident of reaching an agreement for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, with Arsenal keen to raise funds to sign Declan Rice. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Everton are likely to be in the race to sign Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers centre-back John Souttar is a major doubt for Scotland's Euro qualifier in Norway after missing last week's training camp in Spain. (Daily Record) external-link