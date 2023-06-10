Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City will hold an open-top bus parade in Manchester city centre on Monday to celebrate the club's Treble win.

Saturday's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan completed the record-equalling trophy haul.

It followed Premier League and FA Cup successes this season.

"We're sure the parade will be a joyous and unforgettable occasion," said Manchester City Council leader Cllr Bev Craig.

"Winning the treble, crowned with an historic first Champions League triumph, is an incredible achievement."

Pep Guardiola and the squad will depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate, at approximately 18:30BST and travel to St Mary's Gate.

The parade will then travel through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

A live stage show will then take place on Oxford Street, with onstage entertainment starting at 17:30BST with the players expected to arrive at approximately 19:30BST.

Rivals Manchester United are the only other team to have won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in the same season.