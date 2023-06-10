Close menu

Manchester City's Treble win 'a dream come true' says Rodri

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments58

Manchester City midfielder Rodri celebrates in front of the Champions League trophy
Rodri scored the only goal of the game against Inter Milan in the 68th minute

Manchester City's Champions League victory is a "dream come true", said match-winner Rodri after his side sealed the Treble in Istanbul.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win a first European title, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup trophies they had already clinched this season.

Rodri's 68th-minute strike was just his second Champions League goal.

"It's emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don't know how many years," he told BT Sport.

"They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn't easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

"We gave everything. Finals are like this. You can't expect to play as well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals. It's a dream. This moment will never happen again."

Manchester City were appearing in their second Champions League final in three seasons, having lost to Chelsea in 2021.

They become just the second English men's team to win the Treble, following in the footsteps of city rivals Manchester United who achieved the feat in 1999.

England international Jack Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for a British record £100m in 2021, was in tears at full-time.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy. I was awful [in the final] but I don't care. To win the Treble with this group of players is so special," Grealish told BT Sport.

"Everyone who knows me knows how much I love football and this is what I have worked for my whole life. Seeing my family in the crowd makes me so emotional.

"I just said to the manager 'I want to thank you'. He has put so much faith in me. He is a genius."

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:44

    Terrific Player!

  • Comment posted by Cookiecrumble, today at 22:44

    Champions of Europe, you’ll never be that…oh wait!!!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:43

    Let’s be honest I doubt Man City are the only Premier League team that are cheating. I can think of 5 others and they are the ones who were going to join the European Super League with them. Once one is found guilty those other 5 will too much like a domino effect

  • Comment posted by Testisbest, today at 22:43

    Lukaku motm for city tonight.

    Not saying it's right, but I reckon all these trophies will be taken off them due to fraud.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 22:42

    Can't understand the bitterness on here! Well done City - Utd fan!

  • Comment posted by no shoot vinnie no shoot, today at 22:42

    Greatest English team of all time. It’s official. Well done lads

  • Comment posted by leftie, today at 22:42

    Terrible final. I would not give out the man of match award. Nobody deserved it. Shocker.

  • Comment posted by silver surfer , today at 22:42

    Congratulations . Lcfc fan .

  • Comment posted by Wertyuiop, today at 22:42

    #cheats

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 22:42

    What a fantastic treble for Man City and something that all of us should applaud tonight 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • Comment posted by vulcanproject, today at 22:42

    I think history will judge City harshly just as it did Lance Armstrong. You can see in the comments in the main thread how angry many people are that this was allowed to happen while City face so many question marks over their legitimacy for years. There will be a storm coming and reckoning down the road. I think most hope so for the sake of the future of the game.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:43

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      How bitter and jealous some people are.

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 22:42

    It's amazing what can be achieved by a dab of state sponsorship and by racking up over 100 FFP charges.

    • Reply posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 22:44

      Dyno Soarus III replied:
      It's amazing how many individuals, you included, feel the need to repeat the same comment over 1000 times on one article and are now stinking up this one with the same spam.

  • Comment posted by Jon Matthews, today at 22:40

    Rewind to when they started cheating.

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, today at 22:40

    The breathtaking arrogance of celebrating winning the very same competition that tried to kick them out but couldn't because they just had more money to spend on lawyers is shocking - even for them.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:41

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Not the result you wanted then....

  • Comment posted by BriPass, today at 22:40

    Tough opponents.. well done City

  • Comment posted by Joba 1, today at 22:39

    Not a City fan, but thought Stones was great tonight. How has Pep turned an average center half into the player he is now. Impressive.

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 22:39

    Congratulations to Man City for the treble. Great Achievement. Inter were probably a bit too conservative, considering how strong they finished. I remember when people were saying Lukaku was better than Kane. lol.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 22:39

    After spending £3.6bn City have finally reached the level of Red Star Belgrade....all without Haaland kicking a ball.

    • Reply posted by jdr69, today at 22:43

      jdr69 replied:
      Turn that frown upside down little man. Today is a day for celebration.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:39

    Well done Man United. You failed to stop Man City winning the treble

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:38

    Well done Arsenal. You failed to stop Man City winning the treble

