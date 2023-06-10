Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rodri scored the only goal of the game against Inter Milan in the 68th minute

Manchester City's Champions League victory is a "dream come true", said match-winner Rodri after his side sealed the Treble in Istanbul.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win a first European title, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup trophies they had already clinched this season.

Rodri's 68th-minute strike was just his second Champions League goal.

"It's emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don't know how many years," he told BT Sport.

"They deserve it, we deserve it. The last years we were so close. I just want to thank everyone. It wasn't easy. What a team we faced, the way they defend and counter-attack.

"We gave everything. Finals are like this. You can't expect to play as well as always. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals. It's a dream. This moment will never happen again."

Manchester City were appearing in their second Champions League final in three seasons, having lost to Chelsea in 2021.

They become just the second English men's team to win the Treble, following in the footsteps of city rivals Manchester United who achieved the feat in 1999.

England international Jack Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for a British record £100m in 2021, was in tears at full-time.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy. I was awful [in the final] but I don't care. To win the Treble with this group of players is so special," Grealish told BT Sport.

"Everyone who knows me knows how much I love football and this is what I have worked for my whole life. Seeing my family in the crowd makes me so emotional.

"I just said to the manager 'I want to thank you'. He has put so much faith in me. He is a genius."