Youri Tielemans: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Leicester City midfielder

Youri Tielemans playing for Leicester
Youri Tielemans started his senior career at Belgian club Anderlecht

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international, 26, will join the club on 1 July, after his Leicester contract expires.

Following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester United and Roma were also rumoured to be interested in Tielemans.

Tielemans - expected to be Villa's first signing of the summer - joined Leicester in 2019 and helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021.

The Belgian scored the only goal in Leicester's 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the final. That was one of 28 goals he scored for the club in 195 appearances across all competitions.

Tielemans joined Leicester initially on loan from Monaco in January 2019 and his move was made permanent in a then club-record £40m deal in July of that year.

He has also played at two World Cups, in 2018 and 2022, as well as Euro 2020.

Tielemans joins Villa after they finished seventh in the Premier League last season, securing qualification for the Europa Conference League.

In May, Tielemans paid tribute to Leicester fans with a farewell video message on Instagram, saying he would be "forever grateful" for their support.

Comments

Join the conversation

188 comments

  • Comment posted by Reed Richards, today at 18:49

    Somebody needs to get Tielemans back to his best. Wouldn’t be surprised if that was Unai Emery.

    • Reply posted by white star, today at 19:27

      white star replied:
      A great player. Remember the goal he scored to beat Chelsea in the cup final? Fantastic - I thought Gary Lineker was going to fall out of the stands

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 18:53

    If Villa get into any situations where a fight is required, Tielemans will disappear. A great talent but utterly gutless. With respect to Villa, better clubs would have fought you off for his signature if he had a spine.

    • Reply posted by jam1, today at 18:56

      jam1 replied:
      Comment borne out of ignorance and jealousy he cost nothing but his wages and we can sell if need be😎

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:54

    Not sure about this one. He looked lazy and disinterested for Leicester in the final few months

    • Reply posted by vanPietro, today at 18:57

      vanPietro replied:
      didn't they all ?

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:52

    Did everyone forget how awol he was for the last 12 months? Regressing player.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 19:00

      Rich replied:
      Emery can turn a stick into a tree, though.

  • Comment posted by sheffield_fox, today at 18:58

    In his 4 seasons at Leicester, he was world class for 2 seasons and completely useless for the other 2.

    Won't miss his awful attitude but will always remember the FA cup final goal.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 19:05

    Was a very good player a couple of seasons ago, could have been a hefty pricetag - Then had a poor Euros and hasn't really matched that form again since

  • Comment posted by MarkyMark, today at 18:52

    And he wanted champions league football!
    Great player for the foxes but went AWOL this season.

    • Reply posted by Shane MacGowan, today at 19:04

      Shane MacGowan replied:
      Was never sure on him, bloke did nothing Matty James can’t do

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 19:03

    Good work by Villa. Got him in early and he can be a very good player. Well worth it financially I'd say.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 18:52

    This is a good move by villa, just hope Emery can get him to up his work rate...

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:00

    On his day he can be very good. I feel he downed tools abit for Leicester towards thee me of the season. Good but if business for Villa, Unai has definitely stamped an identity on them and how he wants to play. They’ll be a good watch next season especially in Europe.

  • Comment posted by PM, today at 18:49

    Great signing. Villa are on the up

    • Reply posted by Head Honcho, today at 18:52

      Head Honcho replied:
      Wasn't Coutinho a great signing? Good luck Youri and thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by ikorraks, today at 18:50

    Not sure how he fits into the team right now but I'd have expected him to move to champions league team for £50 million 18 months ago or more.

    If Emery can unlock that guy again then and has a place for him then this is an absolute steal.

    Excited to see how it works out but the good thing is no price tag should hopefully reduce pressure on him to perform.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:49

    your welcome to him , all our love, kop end LCFC Boys

    • Reply posted by return of the jock, today at 18:55

      return of the jock replied:
      *you're* I'm pretty sure he won't be envious of your trip to Argyle next season

  • Comment posted by dlr21, today at 18:52

    There was this great icelandic player on one of those football management games years ago, dirt cheap and trumped all categories except for pace and fitness. That's Tielemans.

  • Comment posted by ivy, today at 18:49

    Really good signing for them

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 18:56

    Went missing in most games in this last season! Needs to be back at his best to get a regular spot in the Villa team.

  • Comment posted by APG67, today at 19:08

    Villa have a diamond of a midfielder if they can get him to perform. He has the ability to unlock defences and his shooting is world class. Wish him well (from a sad LCFC supporter).

  • Comment posted by KeepItHumble, today at 18:59

    Utterly delighted with this one. Great addition and definitely provides quality strength-in-numbers for a key season ahead

  • Comment posted by Jabber, today at 19:08

    So the big boys didn't turn up for him. This is a side step, nothing more.
    He can be exceptional, just like Deli Alli, but you have to look at his poor season, his part in LC relegation, and his lack of interest and effort towards the end of the season.
    On paper a good buy. In reality......we'll see!

    • Reply posted by duke411, today at 19:15

      duke411 replied:
      Dele Alli was left to hang by Mourinho. Nobody has given him a “real” chance since

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 18:52

    quality signing for a free. Villa once again strike early. Sign of a well-run club

