William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new four-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2022
Saliba only made his first-team debut for Arsenal in August

Arsenal defender William Saliba has signed a new four-year deal until 2027.

The 22-year-old French centre-back became a key player for the Gunners last season after making his first-team debut in August.

He played 33 games, 27 in the Premier League, and scored three goals in all competitions.

The Gunners spent much of the season at the top of the table before losing out to eventual champions Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

"The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We're looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come."

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain were reportedly interested in Saliba.

His breakthrough season followed three loan spells in French football, having initially joined the club from St Etienne for £27m in 2019 when Unai Emery was Arsenal manager.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 15:53

    Great news for Arsenal... A real bargain compared to Declan Rice... A very interesting season to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 15:53

    Great news for Arsenal, he's one of the best young centre backs in the world. Just hope he can stay fit all of next season as we missed him desperately when he hurt his back.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 15:49

    Would be safe to say that getting Saliba to sign a new contract is every bit as important as the new players coming in.
    Has the potential to be one of the best centre backs in Europe given time.

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 15:48

    Best news of the day. He's an absolute Rolls Royce of a defender. Doesn't look quick but just makes everyone else look slow

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 15:46

    Arsenal absolutely nailing this window!!
    (We'll still have Spurs saying they won the window come season's start though)

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 15:46

    Best signing of the summer transfer window bar none. The guy is quality and the gunners certainly missed him last season. The equivalent of losing De Bruyne or Haaland.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 15:44

    Best signing of the summer for Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Spat, today at 15:44

    Great news!

  • Comment posted by DannyBrownCA, today at 15:43

    Great to hear - his loss to injury was a key factor in the run we went on that cost us the title. Here's to the new season!

  • Comment posted by DannyD, today at 15:41

    What a player this guy is. Another young player that's just turned 22 and is years ahead of his age.

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 15:40

    I still can't believe they are going to pay £105m for Rice, so any form of signing or extension is going to be great comapred to that madness.

  • Comment posted by Ela Bawsack, today at 15:39

    Thought this was confirmed yesterday?

    Good player either way

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 15:39

    Arsenal paid £27m in 2019 so not cheap. The problem is Arteta who tactically always get his defence wrong. Imagine playing Xhaka a left back with Tierney on the bench (happened last season).

    Imagine playing Holding central defence when Ben White was forced to play right back. However good defenders are, you can trust Arteta to make it difficult - cost Arenal the league last season.

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 15:44

      sunningdale5 replied:
      Take a day off!

  • Comment posted by Forgotten in North Wales, today at 15:38

    Another good move by the management to get him to extend contract , class at only 22

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 15:38

    Arsenal are seriously building something here.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 15:37

    Arsenal's best signing of the window. This kid is gonna be the most sought after defender in the world in a couple of years, but interesting he has only signed a 4 year contract.

    He is managing his career - I think Arsenal will be forced to sell him in a couple of years if they want to get maximum value for him. But it will be 2 good years

  • Comment posted by Alaskan Joe, today at 15:36

    Arsenal dealing with the priorities first - signing top quality young players to long term contracts - Saka, Martinelli and Saliba - Odegaard next.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:39

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      As well as Nelson and Nwaneri.

      The future is bright.

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 15:36

    This is massive and shows real intent by Edu and Mikel for the forthcoming season... COYGs

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:36

    Fantastic news! Been epic for us and sign of strength we can retain him. Keep the good news coming.

  • Comment posted by Packman, today at 15:36

    This deal is bigger than rice so glad we got him to stay until 2027

