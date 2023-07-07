William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new four-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal defender William Saliba has signed a new four-year deal until 2027.
The 22-year-old French centre-back became a key player for the Gunners last season after making his first-team debut in August.
He played 33 games, 27 in the Premier League, and scored three goals in all competitions.
The Gunners spent much of the season at the top of the table before losing out to eventual champions Manchester City.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.
"The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We're looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come."
Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain were reportedly interested in Saliba.
His breakthrough season followed three loan spells in French football, having initially joined the club from St Etienne for £27m in 2019 when Unai Emery was Arsenal manager.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Has the potential to be one of the best centre backs in Europe given time.
(We'll still have Spurs saying they won the window come season's start though)
Good player either way
Imagine playing Holding central defence when Ben White was forced to play right back. However good defenders are, you can trust Arteta to make it difficult - cost Arenal the league last season.
He is managing his career - I think Arsenal will be forced to sell him in a couple of years if they want to get maximum value for him. But it will be 2 good years