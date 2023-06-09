Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Businessman Raj Singh took over the club in 2018

Chairman Raj Singh has said he will "continue to back" Hartlepool United until the sale of the club is complete.

Singh put Pools up for sale in April before their relegation to the National League was confirmed.

He said expressions of interest were being collected, with potential bidders being asked to provide proof of funds.

"I've made it clear that a buyer must be somebody who has the right interests and financial backing to securely take the club forward longer term," he said. external-link

"As yet we have not reached the stage where certified proof of funds have been provided to a level that the club needs to operate.

"I wanted to reassure the supporters, players and staff that I will continue to back the club as originally intended."

Hartlepool finished second from bottom of League Two after winning only nine games, and will return to the fifth tier of English football after two years in the English Football League.

Singh said that boss John Askey would be "fully backed financially" in the club's bid to mount a promotion challenge and "immediately bounce back".