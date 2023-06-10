Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Kevin Nisbet has been capped 10 times by Scotland and was included in their squad for June's European Championship qualifiers

Millwall have signed Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian for what the Edinburgh club have described as a "significant seven-figure fee".

The 26-year-old spent three years at Hibs and scored 12 goals in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances last season.

"We're disappointed to lose Nizzy," said manager Lee Johnson.

"He did so well for us on his return [from injury] but we understand that he wanted to go on a new adventure down south."

Johnson added: "We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in England."

Millwall say Nisbet has signed a "long-term contract".

Lions boss Gary Rowett told the Championship club's website: external-link "It's a fabulous addition for us. Kevin is a goalscorer but also has so many other attributes to contribute to the squad.

"When I've spoken to him you can tell he's raring to go and excited to play in front of our fans.

"He thrives off that energy from the supporters and I'm sure they will get that exact same buzz from him as well."

Nisbet missed the first half of the 2022-23 campaign while recovering from a serious knee injury.

He scored in his first game back, against Rangers in December, and almost joined Millwall the following month but the deal was abandoned.

This time, Hibs say they have received a "significant seven-figure fee" and that the deal includes "sizeable add-ons and a sell-on fee".

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: "After deciding to stay in January, Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave the football club this summer, which we understood.

"Following those discussions, we had to ensure we got the best possible deal for him."

