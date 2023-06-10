Last updated on .From the section Scottish

VAR has been running in the Scottish Premiership since last October

The first season of video assistant referees in Scotland has been "below expectation", according to former match official Bobby Madden.

The system was introduced in the Scottish Premiership in October.

But Madden, who took charge of more than 1,000 Scottish games before a short stint in England, believes officials were underprepared.

"You can't deny it's been disappointing and probably below expectation," he told BBC Scotland.

"But there are still challenges in the leagues that have been using VAR for four or five years."

The Scottish FA has been discussing improving the transparency of decision making with clubs and hopes to have better in-stadium announcements. The possibility of releasing audio from officials' deliberations is also being considered.

Across 181 matches, there were 1,174 checks, with 1,068 of those 'silent'. A total of 104 decisions were overturned and just two of 75 on-field reviews resulted in referees sticking with their original decisions.

The number of penalties awarded this season was 0.27 per game before 21 October, rising to 0.45 with VAR in operation.

"It has meant quite an upturn in the number of officials required and the SFA are trying to push through younger referees to bring them up to the required standard," said Madden, who retired in May.

"I've got sympathy because referees are not full-time and a lot of them would want to be.

"There could always have been clearer instruction from the SFA, more support, more time for preparation.

"You're asking officials to work a full day, travel however far it may be for a two-hour session at the Oriam from seven until nine at night, then maybe not get another opportunity for another couple of weeks to practise and learn.

"As for using VAR, it's a completely different skillset from refereeing and I believe there will be two dedicated VAR officials for next season."

Madden added that football was "a long way away" from the mic'd-up referees used in rugby, citing less interaction between players and officials in rugby and the "industrial language" common to football.

'VAR is here to stay'

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton said VAR's debut term in Scotland had been "turbulent".

"There's been good points and a hell of a lot of downs," she said. "But it's evolving across the globe.

"There has been a benefit where we've arrived at the correct decisions and that's really important, but it needs to stop having the influence on games that it's having. There's still a lot of work to be done."

New SFA president Mike Mulraney acknowledged the need to develop more referees, but stressed countries across Europe are facing difficulties in recruitment.

"I think our referees do a really good job," added the Alloa Athletic chairman. "I wish my players made as few mistakes in matches.

"VAR is here to stay. When our teams play in Europe or the national team is involved, if we didn't have it here in Scotland, we'd be at a massive disadvantage.

"We also risk losing our best referees because they want to work in European competitions."