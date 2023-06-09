Scottish football gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Lammers, Dessers, Cifuentes, Teklic
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers have opened talks with Atalanta for striker Sam Lammers and are confident they can team him up with Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers in an £8m double deal. (Daily Record)
There is still significant work to do in order for Rangers to complete a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. (Sky Sports)
Ange Postecoglou's bid to take Celtic coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to Tottenham Hotspur with him is hanging in the balance. (Daily Record)
Following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, it is more important than ever that Celtic do not sell any of their top players over the summer, argues the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
Ex-Rangers forward Kris Boyd hopes Michael Beale follows Ange Postecoglou, Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers with a move to the Premier League from Glasgow since it means he will have been doing a great job at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)
There's no point in Rangers celebrating Ange Postecoglou's Celtic exit when their own house "still needs putting in order", says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen are keen on midfielder Tonio Teklic, but have had very little encouragement from his Croatian club Varazdin. (Daily Record)
Former coach Archie Knox reckons manager Barry Robson is succeeding at Aberdeen because he has adopted a no-nonsense policy like Alex Ferguson. (Daily Record)
Manager Steven MacLean has high hopes for young St Johnstone stars in the making, Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson, saying he will always provide a pathway for young players. (Courier)