Ruaidhri Higgins was left upset after his Derry City side were denied a late penalty in the 0-0 League of Ireland draw with Bohemians at the Brandywell.

The result left second-placed Derry six points behind champions Shamrock Rovers who hammered UCD 4-0.

Higgins was convinced that Bohs' Krystian Nowak had handled twice as he tried to deal with a dangerous cross.

"I have just seen it in there. For the life of me I'll never know how we didn't get it," Higgins told RTE Sport.

Higgins received a yellow card from referee Damien McGraith for his protests following the controversial decision which came in the closing seconds of normal time.

The draw left Derry without a win in four games as they head into the two-week summer break having lost more ground to Rovers.

"We're in a tricky moment at the minute and that's when you rely on decisions to be right. You're not asking for special treatment," added the Derry boss.

Bohemians keeper James Talbot denied Derry by making a couple of superb second-half saves

"That's a huge, huge decision. It's extremely late in the game. We're on top in that period and it's a real key moment in the game and it's gone against us.

"I got a yellow card for appealing for a penalty that we should have got. Football is an emotional game. Of course we are going to appeal [in that situation]. I didn't use any [bad] language whatsoever."

Cian Kavanagh missed a great Derry first-half chance but it was an opening 45 minutes to forget as both teams struggled to deal with a seemingly sticky artificial Brandywell surface following the recent warm weather.

Kavanagh had gone close to connecting with a Ben Doherty free-kick early on but the striker should have scored in the 16th minute after a superb Sadou Diallo cross but contrived to volley wide.

Otherwise, Derry created little of note in the opening half with Bohs' Declan McDaid seeing an effort deflected just wide as the visitors grew into the game.

After their lacklustre first-half display, Derry did pick up the pace considerably in the second period with Adam O'Reilly unable to hook a superb Michael Duffy cross to the net.

Bohs keeper James Talbot also made two fine stops to deny Ryan Graydon and the lively Duffy as Derry continued to press before the late penalty claim with Paddy Kirk going closest for the visitors at the other end in the second period with a fierce shot from 25 yard which went inches wide.

The Candystripes remain second in the table - a point ahead of St Pat's who were beaten 2-1 in Drogheda - but the Hoops increased their advantage at the top thanks to a dominant win over the bottom-placed club.

Derry will be back in action on 23 June when they face Cork City at the Brandywell.