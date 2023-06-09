Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Isaac Price made his senior international debut in March

Northern Ireland's teenage midfielder Isaac Price has signed for Belgian club Standard Liege from Everton.

The 19-year-old made his international debut in March, coming off the bench in Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

He made two substitute appearances for Everton, having coming through the academy at Goodison Park.

Price has signed a four-year contract with Standard, who finished seventh in the Belgian top flight last season.

The Wakefield native has retained his place in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming qualifiers away to Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan.

"He has chosen Standard to pursue his career and reach a new level," Standard manager Geoffrey Valenne said.

"Isaac was seduced by our project and is delighted to put his qualities at the service of the Rouches."