Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal to sell his stake in the relegated club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

The owners of the San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in Leeds in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021.

Italian Radrizzani bought Leeds outright for £45m in 2017, but his stake has dropped to 56% since then.

Managerless Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day and are preparing for the Championship.

More to follow.