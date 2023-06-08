Leeds United: Chairman Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell club to 49ers
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal to sell his stake in the relegated club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.
The owners of the San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in Leeds in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021.
Italian Radrizzani bought Leeds outright for £45m in 2017, but his stake has dropped to 56% since then.
Managerless Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day and are preparing for the Championship.
More to follow.
Thanks to Radrizzani. Although this season did not go well he really must take credit for the past 4 or 5 years.
Now…. Let’s get a new DoF and manager sorted.