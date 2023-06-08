Close menu

Leeds United: Chairman Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell club to 49ers

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal to sell his stake in the relegated club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

The owners of the San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in Leeds in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021.

Italian Radrizzani bought Leeds outright for £45m in 2017, but his stake has dropped to 56% since then.

Managerless Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day and are preparing for the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 22:01

    Good

  • Comment posted by LUFCMOT, today at 22:01

    Hopefully this should prove to be good news for the club cos Radz & Co had definitely run out of steam. MOT

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 22:00

    Exciting times ahead!
    Thanks to Radrizzani. Although this season did not go well he really must take credit for the past 4 or 5 years.
    Now…. Let’s get a new DoF and manager sorted.

  • Comment posted by Gritshifter, today at 22:00

    Great news. Now get a proper manager and some decent players and let’s get back to the Premier League where we belong ! MoT

  • Comment posted by Moderated, today at 21:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 21:58

    Who gives a *****

    • Reply posted by Gritshifter, today at 22:01

      Gritshifter replied:
      🛎🔚

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 21:58

    So?

    • Reply posted by Matter, today at 21:59

      Matter replied:
      Sew buttons

