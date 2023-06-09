Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Harrison Dunk is fourth on Cambridge United's all-time appearance list

Long-serving full-back Harrison Dunk will remain with Cambridge United for a 13th season after signing a new one-year deal with the League One side.

The 32-year-old has made 457 appearances for the U's since joining from Bromley in 2011.

He has twice helped the club to promotion, from non-league in 2014 and up from League Two in 2021.

"As soon as I knew that the club wanted me to stay on, it was a done deal," Dunk said.

"It's been an incredible journey over the past 12 years and it is amazing to see how far the club has come in that time.

"I am honestly so proud to still be here and I hope that we can make some more great memories again next season."

Dunk made 27 appearances for Cambridge last season and scored three crucial goals late in the season which helped the U's narrowly avoid relegation.

His deal come a day after Cambridge handed midfielder George Thomas, 26, a new two-year contract.

Thomas scored one goal in six appearances after arriving on a short-term deal from QPR last season.