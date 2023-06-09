Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Barrow's new signing Kian Spence began his career at Middlesbrough

Barrow have signed midfielder Kian Spence from FA Trophy winners FC Halifax Town on a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old played 20 games in the National League and FA Cup last term, but was not involved in the Shaymen's Wembley win over Gateshead.

Spence, who began his career at Middlesbrough, played under current Bluebirds boss Pete Wild at Fax.

"Every player wants to be playing in the EFL," Spence told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of what is going on at Barrow."

Wild added: "When I left Halifax I believed he was one of the brightest talents in the National League and after a tough season last year, I believe we can get Kian back to the levels he showed for me.

"He is a creative, athletic central midfielder who can get around the pitch, creating and scoring goals for the team."