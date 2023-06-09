Last updated on .From the section Football

Inter Miami sacked Phil Neville on 1 June

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has agreed to become part of the coaching staff with Canada's men's national team.

Neville, 46, was sacked from his role as head coach at Inter Miami on 1 June with the club sitting bottom of the MLS standings.

Ex-Coventry defender Richard Shaw, 54, has also joined the coaching team.

"Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels," said head coach John Herdman.

After ending his playing career with Everton in 2013, Neville moved into coaching and had spells as an assistant with Manchester United and Valencia before taking up the post of head coach with England Women's national team, winning the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 and finishing fourth at the 2019 World Cup.

Inter Miami came calling in 2021 but his time in the MLS came to an end earlier this month following a run of 10 defeats from 13 games.

Neville and Shaw, who has previously coached at Coventry and Millwall, will be part of the Canada staff for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League finals in Las Vegas.

Canada face Panama on 15 June at Allegiant Stadium and a win would see them face the winners of USA vs Mexico for the country's first trophy since 2000.