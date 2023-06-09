Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle had been sponsored by Fun88 from 2017 but this has now been replaced by Sela

Newcastle United have confirmed Saudi Arabian company Sela as their new shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal.

The events company replaces gambling firm Fun88 as the Premier League side prepare for a return to the Champions League next season.

Newcastle are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The club's chairman Darren Eales said he believes Sela is "the perfect partner" to support them with their goals on and off the pitch.

"We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organisations given both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally," he added.

"Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and, in Sela, we are partnering with an organisation with shared interests that has delivered incredible events and experiences to millions of people over many years.

"Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St James' Park, taking inspiration from Sela's incredible properties elsewhere."

Newcastle ended the 2022-23 season in fourth place, four points above Liverpool, to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.