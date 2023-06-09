Last updated on .From the section Everton

Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have made a combined 588 appearances for Everton

Everton have offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Tom Davies - but Andros Townsend is leaving the club.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation this season, finishing just two points above the drop zone.

Republic of Ireland right-back Coleman, 34, has played 409 times for Everton since a 2009 move from Sligo Rovers.

Midfielder Davies, 24, has spent all of his career at Goodison Park, playing 179 times.

Back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, 39, has also been offered a new deal.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, and Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, are leaving the club.

Begovic had been offered a contract but decided to leave.

Former Crystal Palace winger Townsend, 31, has not played a game since March 2022 because of anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract was extended until the end of next season.