Close menu

Everton offer new deals to Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments30

Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies
Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have made a combined 588 appearances for Everton

Everton have offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Tom Davies - but Andros Townsend is leaving the club.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation this season, finishing just two points above the drop zone.

Republic of Ireland right-back Coleman, 34, has played 409 times for Everton since a 2009 move from Sligo Rovers.

Midfielder Davies, 24, has spent all of his career at Goodison Park, playing 179 times.

Back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, 39, has also been offered a new deal.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, and Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, are leaving the club.

Begovic had been offered a contract but decided to leave.

Former Crystal Palace winger Townsend, 31, has not played a game since March 2022 because of anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract was extended until the end of next season.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 15:43

    Baffling to not keep Coady. 4.5mil is a bargain these days. But getting dropped by Dyche he might not have been interested anyway.

    Good luck trying to fill the vacant squad spots. Can see Everton back fighting relegation next season

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 15:39

    As long as Moshiri, kenwright etc are running nothing will change for next season sacking manager after manager employing the likes of Lampard will result Everton’s relegation for next season.

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 15:33

    I'm sure Andy Lonergan has been 39 for 8 years

  • Comment posted by Flapjack, today at 15:32

    Davies might turn us down like Begovic did.

  • Comment posted by sle22, today at 15:27

    We musn't have much coming through if they are offering Davies a new contract....

  • Comment posted by Kelvin , today at 15:25

    Worrying times for EFC next season. How are we going to name 2 goalkeepers and 4 centre halves on the bench now?

    Resigning Davies is an obvious one, as he has a rolling season ticket for one bench spot.

    What a shambles this great club has become.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 15:39

      finnharpsman replied:
      It is time to scout again in the League of Ireland where you can pick up another bargain such as you found with Seamus.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:24

    No one else would want either of them anyway

  • Comment posted by njl, today at 15:22

    Quite a few players leaving who were injury prone, would dyche take an offer for calvert-lewin?

  • Comment posted by CHRIS, today at 15:16

    Now we just need some help up front with a couple of half decent, injury free, strikers

  • Comment posted by CHRIS, today at 15:14

    Seamus has been a magnificent servant to the club and deserves to see out his playing career with us. Tom, well, he hasn't exactly set the place on fire, but he'll be used as a sub occasionally so I guess I can live with that

  • Comment posted by Stephen Sorensen, today at 15:13

    With Mina leaving we should have signed Coady to replace him, and should look to get rid of Keane! We desperately need another first choice striker as we cannot rely on DCL. I hope Seamus and Tom both sign new deals as they are blue to the core, and are good cover. The squad needs a revamp and we need to get rid of the dead wood. Shame for Andros but best he moves on.

  • Comment posted by a good year, today at 15:12

    Desperate times offering Davies a new contract. Coleman yes, brilliant servant and great influence in the changing room/training ground. But even if Davies only a 'squad' player it shows how desperate we are and how restricted we are in the market (for very obvious reasons) Davies was a great prospect years ago, but has not really delivered. Was high on my list to offload! .... dear oh dear!!

    • Reply posted by SAM, today at 15:36

      SAM replied:
      I'm amazed, like many blues supporters, that we have offered Davies a new contract.
      He has not improved at all.
      We are STILL making the wrong decisions with players contracts.

  • Comment posted by mrgug1, today at 15:11

    Coleman deserves this.....Davies needs to move on..contributes very little

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 15:11

    Get rid of the dead wood makes sense especially when you're skint.

  • Comment posted by Jabba, today at 15:11

    Keeping players like that will be the reason they are fighting relegation again next season.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:09

    Hope Duncan Ferguson returns

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 15:19

      Charlie replied:
      What as a striker

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 15:08

    They'll stay.
    Sources say that they enjoy the excitement of dodging relegation at Everton every season.

    • Reply posted by Stephen Sorensen, today at 15:15

      Stephen Sorensen replied:
      Such humour ...

  • Comment posted by Tony B, today at 15:05

    Omg, Couldn’t keep Coady but sticking with Davies.

  • Comment posted by Madge, today at 15:02

    Ambitious!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport