Aoife Mannion was injured towards the end of Manchester United's Women's Super League campaign

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says the inclusion of Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion in her World Cup squad is "tight, but possible".

Mannion, 27, who is recovering from a knee injury, was not included in Pauw's training camp squad on Friday.

Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey have been named in the training squad after recovering from injury.

Captain Katie McCabe is likely to miss the friendly with Zambia on 22 June before linking up with the squad.

Pauw, who will name her final 23-player squad plus an additional three training players on 29 June, added it is currently unclear whether Arsenal's McCabe will arrive in camp on 19 or 23 June.

"Everything is related to the health and safety of the players," said Pauw.

"Katie is Katie, you never know. We wear live heart rate monitors and it is about how she recovers from explosive actions if she will play against Zambia.

"The plan is to not play her but we will see when she gets in."

Pauw added: "With Leanne and Niamh, it is about building up from where they are. They are fully fit. Lily Agg is also fit to start her build-up.

"Aoife Mannion, on Monday she is seeing a specialist and we will know more about her, but the vibes are very positive that she will make the squad.

"The way it has been brought to us it will be tight, but possible and we have our fingers crossed."

Three USA-based players - Denise O'Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva - will join up with the squad after the Zambia game.

Four players from the LOI Women's Premier Division are part of the group, including uncapped Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin, who has impressed in training.

Pauw will name her final squad ahead of the Republic's send-off game against France at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

The squad will travel on 7 July before their tournament opener against co-hosts Australia on 20 July.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Aine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)