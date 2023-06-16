Howe won the Irish Cup in her final game for Glentoran before moving to Sligo

Sligo Rovers forward Casey Howe believes the new All-Island Cup can only "strengthen teams north and south" of the border.

Sligo, who Howe joined from Glentoran this year, have been drawn in Group C for the inaugural edition of the competition.

They will face Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville, Sion Swifts and Bohemians.

"Its introduction is definitely a good thing," said Howe, 20.

"I'm really looking forward to the All-Island Cup and coming back and seeing some familiar faces.

"When I played for Glentoran and Linfield we had a few pre-season friendlies against teams down south and they were always competitive games, so it is good to have a proper competition now."

Howe also thinks that the new competition will bring more variety to the calendar for women's teams on the whole island of Ireland and for some, it will provide a welcome break from the domestic campaign.

She hopes her Sligo side will benefit from the respite it affords them from a tough start to the Women's Premier Division, with Rovers having won just one of their 13 league games so far this term.

"You have found in the last few seasons in the Women's Premiership and Women's Premier Division that you are playing the same team four or five times a season with various cup draws and the league, so it is good to get to play different opposition.

She added: "There will be a lot of internationals on show in the tournament and I think it will really help strengthen teams and give them something different to look forward to.

"It will give us a break from the league and something to really go for."

Howe, who spent two seasons with the Glens before making the move across the border, has backed her former side and current league champions Cliftonville to make an impression in the tournament, whilst admitting her side face a battle to win the group.

"Glentoran and Cliftonville play at a really high standard and I think they are going to compete well in the All-Island Cup.

"We are in a really tough group, they are three quality teams so we will have to take each game as it comes and hope to get the results we need."

Pastures new at Sligo

Howe enjoyed a trophy laden two years with Glentoran

Howe had a hugely successful two-year spell with the Glens after arriving from Linfield, despite suffering a serious knee injury in her first year, which limited her minutes on the pitch.

She won a league title as well as two Irish Cups and two County Antrim Cups, managing seven goals last season.

After the departure of Lauren Wade to Reading, Howe had established herself as one of the first names on Glentoran's team sheet, and eyebrows were therefore raised when she decided to swap green for red and move to Sligo.

The young forward has no regrets about her decision however, as she is "really enjoying" her football again in a new environment.

"Making that move has been really good for me, so although it was a tough decision to leave Glentoran, I think it was right for me at the time.

"The players and staff at Sligo have been really welcoming since the day I came in so it has been really good to try something different.

"It was scary at the start," admitted Howe. "I only knew Steve the manager and Jay, one of the coaches, from my time at Ballinamallard, but everyone was very welcoming which made it very easy to settle in.

Howe still lives in Maguiresbridge, but splits her time travelling between Fermanagh, Belfast for her university degree, and Sligo for training and games.

Whilst still adapting to the Premier Division, where she has already managed three goals for a struggling side, Howe can already notice a difference between it and the Women's Premiership.

"The standard in the league is very high, it is physical and different from the league in Northern Ireland.

"When you look at the results in some of the games it is a very tight league, there are very few high scoring games, the so called lower teams are beating teams higher up so it is a very competitive league," she explained.

International ambitions persist

Howe made her international debut as a 17-year-old

Howe made her international debut for Northern Ireland as a 17-year-old in February 2020, but has failed to add to her solitary cap since then.

She was left out of Kenny Shiels' full-time training squad ahead of the Euros, and the winger admits that it was one of a number of cruel blows she suffered in 2022, which was a contributing factor in seeking a new challenge with Sligo.

Howe is hopeful that an injury-free season with meaningful contributions for her club, can propel her back into the international scene.

"Last year was a really tough year personally on and off the pitch. I was injured, the international stuff was tough on me and then my uncle passed away, so that took a lot out of me.

"Having the move, a fresh start and clean slate down south has been really really good for me, both physically and mentally.

Howe continued: "You always dream of playing for your country, you want to show yourself on the international stage and it is something I want to push for.

"Seeing Northern Ireland doing so well just drives you on to want to get into the squad."