There are 11 clubs from the Premier Division and five from the Women's Premiership involved in the All-Island Cup

The inaugural All-Island Cup kicks off on Friday involving 11 teams from the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division and five from the Northern Ireland Women's Premiership.

The 16 teams were split into four groups in the draw made in May, with the winners of each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The competition will run from 17 June until the final on 16 July.

The games will take place during a break in the Women's Premier Division season, which had been included to help the Republic of Ireland prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

All-Island Cup Groups

Group A: Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield, Shelbourne

Group B: Glentoran, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford Youths

Group C: Bohemians, Cliftonville, Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Group D: Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves, Treaty United

Fixtures

Group Stage round one - June 17

Group Stage round two - June 25

Group Stage round three - July 2

Semi-finals - July 9

Final - July 16

Tough tests ahead for Blues

Linfield have made a blistering start to the Northern Ireland domestic season, but the new competition will provide a stern test for their young squad.

They will enjoy home advantage in two of their games, against mid-table Galway United in their opening fixture and Athlone Town in their final game, with an away tie against current league champions Shelbourne sandwiched in between.

Newly formed Galway and President Cup winners Athlone have had an inconsistent start to the season. Shelbourne meanwhile are second in the table, six points behind leaders Peamount in their quest to regain the title.

Linfield will be heavily reliant on starlet Keri Halliday in the tournament, with the 18-year old having scored nine goals in eight league appearances this season.

Shelboune won the Women's Premier Division title in 2022

Glens in toughest group

Group B appears to be the most competitive of the four, with Glentoran set to battle it out with Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers to finish top.

The Glens and Rovers are unbeaten so far this term, while Peamount, who sit top of the table, have only lost one game.

All three sides possess potent attacking players, with Kerry Beattie and Caragh Hamilton leading the way in the Women's Premiership scoring charts with 15 and eight goals respectively this term.

Kate Mooney of Peamount has nine goals, whilst Aine O'Gorman has six for Rovers, but she will miss the tournament due to her involvement with Vera Pauw's training camp ahead of the World Cup.

The fourth team in the group are Wexford Youths, who Glentoran will face first at Blanchflower Stadium.

Wexford are looking for a new manager after sacking Stephen Quinn as a result of a disappointing start to the season, which sees them already 17 points behind Peamount.

They are then away to Peamount and finally at home to Shamrock Rovers in what could be a winner takes all fixture.

Reds hopeful of progressing

Current Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville will be confident of reaching the semi-finals, if they opt to go at the competition all guns blazing.

Given that they don't possess the same squad depth as rivals Glentoran, the Reds may decide to rest players in this competition, as they tended to do in the League Cup and Challenge Cup last season on their way to sealing their first ever league title.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, including a 4-0 triumph against Sion Swifts, who they will open their All-Island Cup campaign against at Solitude.

The Strabane side are a late replacement for Derry City, who pulled out of the tournament last week.

Also in the group are Bohemians, who are fourth in the Premier Division table and unbeaten in their last seven games.

Sligo Rovers complete the group and have struggled so far this season with just one win and one draw in 12 games.

Cliftonville Ladies won the Women's Premiership for the first time in their history last season.

Crues favourites to top group

On paper, Crusaders look the team most likely to progress to the semi-finals in this group as they face three teams who are in the bottom half of the Premier Division.

The Crues, who have suffered defeat in their last three games after a bright start to the season, begin with a game against Treaty United, a side who have already conceded 32 goals in just 12 league fixtures so far.

After that game they travel to Dublin to face DLR Waves, another team whose results have fluctuated so far this campaign.

They will close the group games with a home tie against Cork City, who are bottom of the Premier Division having failed to win a game so far this season.