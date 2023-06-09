Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Foster played in Wrexham's final eight games of last season as they secured promotion back to the Football League after 15 years away

Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster will continue to play for Wrexham next season in League Two.

Foster, 40, came out of retirement in March to help Wrexham win promotion as National League champions.

He has signed a one-year extension with the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I'd decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it, because it feels like home," said Foster.

"I've never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly.

"At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for."

Foster, who won eight England caps, previously had a loan spell with Wrexham in 2005.

He was a youngster at Stoke City when he played at the Racecourse on loan 18 years ago, and was spotted by then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Foster joined United in 2005 and spent five years at Old Trafford - although that spell included two seasons on loan at Watford - and played 23 games for the Red Devils, twice helping the club win the League Cup.

Foster moved to Birmingham City for a two-year spell in 2010, winning the League Cup again in his first season before spending the second on loan at West Bromwich Albion, who then signed him in the summer of 2012.

He spent six campaigns at The Hawthorns before rejoining Watford in 2018 and made the most recent of 519 senior career appearances in the club's final home game in the Premier League in 2021-22.

In March he was recruited by Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after a knee ligament injury to first-choice keeper Rob Lainton.

"We're delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season," said Parkinson.

"It's a key signing for us because we all saw the impact he had, not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season."