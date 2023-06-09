Last updated on .From the section Football

Sunderland had the highest average home attendance in the EFL in the 2022-23 season

The English Football League has recorded its highest aggregate attendance for nearly 70 years.

It racked up a total attendance of 19.8m in the 2022-23 season, the biggest since the 1953-54 season.

All three divisions figured in the top 20 best-attended European leagues, while the play-offs also had record figures.

The Championship total of 10,391,945 fans is the first time for four years the number has broken eight figures.

That made the Championship the fifth-best supported division in Europe, behind the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A.

League One made the European top ten with 5,857,547 supporters and League Two was in 14th place with 3,191,719 going through the turnstiles.

The Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy attracted another 1.9 million fans, with the Trophy final crowd of 79,389 for the meeting of Bolton and Plymouth being the highest attendance figure in Europe that weekend.

EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch, said: "To welcome nearly 22 million supporters to an EFL competition in 2022-23 is quite remarkable.

"These numbers don't happen by accident. They are testament to the efforts of the 72 clubs to create such quality football and matchday experiences that encourages fans to attend matches in person even when there are so many other ways to consume football, and particularly when so many people are facing a squeeze on their finances."

The rise in attendance was partially fuelled by a 15 per cent rise in season ticket sales and Birch said: "The continued rise in season ticket sales, and particularly junior season ticket sales, is really encouraging.

"Quite simply, these fans are the future of our game which is why it is so heartening to see so many young supporters attending fixtures regularly and developing a love of football that they will hopefully take with them throughout their lives."