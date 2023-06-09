Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Jack Senior is new Doncaster boss Grant McCann's fifth signing

Doncaster have signed FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy-winning captain Jack Senior.

Rovers have tied up the 26-year-old left-back on a two-year deal to end his three years at the Shay.

Huddersfield product Senior joined Luton as a teenager but left Kenilworth Road after making 10 appearances in three years.

After a spell on loan at Harrogate Town he moved to Gloucester City before joining National League club Halifax in 2020.

Senior becomes new manager Grant McCann's fifth signing, after the arrival of midfielder George Broadbent, right-back Jamie Sterry, defender Richard Wood and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.