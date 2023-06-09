Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Rafiq Khaleel has scored one goal so far in his professional career

Crawley Town midfielder Rafiq Khaleel has signed a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who also has an option for an additional year, played 14 times in League Two last season after making his debut in December.

He joined the club aged 17 and has had spells in non-league before breaking into the first team at Crawley.

Khaleel scored his first, and so far only professional goal, in March when he got a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers.