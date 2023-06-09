Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ross Barkley played 232 Premier League games for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Everton

Former Everton and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will leave French club Nice when his contract expires at the end of June.

Barkley, 29, who has 33 England caps but has not played for his country since 2019, joined the Ligue 1 side last September.

Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe will also depart Nice, with his one-year-loan deal from Arsenal set to end.

The Gunners' record £72m signing has one year remaining on his Arsenal deal.

Both players made 28 appearances in total for Nice, who finished ninth in the French top flight last term, with Barkley scoring four times and Pepe finding the back of the net eight times.

Meanwhile, full-back Joe Bryan will also return to his parent club Fulham, after starting just five matches in all competitions during his one-season loan.