European Championship - Qualifying Group D
WalesWales2ArmeniaArmenia4

Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales humiliated 4-2 at home by Armenia

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucas Zelarayan's volley began Armenia's fightback in Cardiff
Wales suffered one of their most embarrassing and damaging defeats in recent memory as they lost at home to Armenia in a chaotic and foul-tempered Euro 2024 qualifier.

The hosts seemed to be on course for a comfortable evening when Daniel James fired them in front from Brennan Johnson's low cross, but the home crowd were soon silenced by an exquisite volley from Armenia's Lucas Zelaryan.

There were then gasps of disbelief as Grant-Leon Ranos was given the freedom of the Cardiff City Stadium to head the visitors - 71 places below Wales in the world rankings - into a first-half lead which was as deserved as it was shocking.

Wales had several chances to equalise but their wasteful finishing was punished after the break as Ranos hit a fine first-time shot from the edge of the area to send Armenia's small contingent of travelling fans into raptures.

Harry Wilson pulled a goal back for Wales with a little under 20 minutes remaining, only for Zelarayan to curl in a superb second to restore Armenia's two-goal advantage.

Any hopes Wales had of salvaging something from this game were then dealt another blow when striker Kieffer Moore was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Armenian goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

That final calamity set the seal on a nightmarish evening for Wales, who squandered the chance to go top of Group D with previous leaders Croatia instead in Nations League action.

Rob Page and his Wales players must now try to recover from this humiliation in time for Monday's trip to face new leaders Turkey, touted by many as their closest rivals for qualification behind group favourites Croatia.

Horror show from Wales

Wales striker Kieffer Moore was sent off after clashing with Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich
Wales were heavily criticised for last year's World Cup, where their first appearance at the tournament since 1958 was spoiled by three dismal performances which saw them knocked out in the group stage.

A promising start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March - drawing in Croatia and beating Latvia at home - seemed to suggest Wales had purged themselves of their experience in Qatar, but this display against Armenia suggested otherwise.

It could, or more pertinently should, have been straightforward. Within 10 minutes, the pace of Johnson and James overwhelmed Armenia as they combined to put Wales ahead.

Instead of seizing control of the match from that point, however, Wales surrendered it.

Armenia's first goal was a gem, Zelarayan's sweet volley the kind that you could write off as just one of those things, a moment of individual class - even if Wales' defenders were sloppy in tracking their runners.

But there was no justifying the second. Joe Rodon tried carrying the ball out of defence but lost it carelessly and then his colleagues did nothing to reduce the masses of space afforded Ranos to head in.

Wales did not learn their lesson. As players rushed forward in the desperate hope of getting themselves back into this game, they instead fell further behind as Ranos struck again.

The porous Welsh midfield practically invited their Armenian opponents into their penalty area, while the home defence was passive and, at times, statuesque.

But it is not only the players who should shoulder the responsibility for this horror show.

Just as he did against the United States and Iran at the World Cup, Page got this game horribly wrong.

Wales still have five games left to revive their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 but this result could have long-lasting and serious ramifications for Page and his players.

Armenia savour famous win

While Wales wallow in the humiliation of this result, Armenia can bask in the afterglow of one of their greatest victories.

They had lost nine of their previous 10 competitive matches, conceding 29 goals in the process and sliding down to 97 in the world rankings.

In Cardiff, however, they made a mockery of those statistics, harrying their opponents and counter-attacking astutely.

Their goals were no flukes. Indeed, they could have scored more and, apart from the occasional wayward shot, the visitors' finishing was supreme.

This was also a moment to savour for their manager Oleksandr Petrakov, who had stood by the same touchline a year ago as his then Ukraine side were beaten by Wales in their World Cup play-off final.

The pain of that rain-soaked Sunday afternoon may now have eased for Petrakov, while the jubilation of World Cup qualification seems like a distant memory for Wales.

Line-ups

Wales

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ward
  • 14Roberts
  • 5MephamBooked at 70mins
  • 6RodonSubstituted forN Williamsat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 4Davies
  • 15Ampadu
  • 10RamseySubstituted forMorrellat 67'minutes
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forBrooksat 71'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forBradshawat 83'minutes
  • 20JamesSubstituted forBroadheadat 82'minutes
  • 13MooreBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hennessey
  • 2Fox
  • 3N Williams
  • 7Brooks
  • 11Harris
  • 16Morrell
  • 17James
  • 18Cabango
  • 19Bradshaw
  • 21Davies
  • 22Cullen
  • 23Broadhead

Armenia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1CancarevicBooked at 79mins
  • 2CalisirSubstituted forHaroyanat 62'minutes
  • 4Harutyunyan
  • 5MkrtchyanBooked at 84mins
  • 20Dashyan
  • 6Iwu
  • 8Spertsyan
  • 21TiknizyanBooked at 70mins
  • 11BarseghyanSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 63'minutes
  • 10ZelarayánSubstituted forBriascoat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17RanosBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSerobyanat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Haroyan
  • 7Shaghoyan
  • 9Serobyan
  • 12Buchnev
  • 13Davidyan
  • 14Briasco
  • 15Margaryan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 18Harutyunyan
  • 19Angulo
  • 22Piloyan
  • 23Bichakhchyan
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamWalesAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales 2, Armenia 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales 2, Armenia 4.

  3. Booking

    Norberto Briasco (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Brooks (Wales) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Artur Serobyan (Armenia).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ugochukwu Iwu (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Artur Serobyan replaces Grant-Leon Ranos.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies.

  10. Booking

    Neco Williams (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Wales).

  12. Post update

    Artak Dashyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Styopa Mkrtchyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Tom Bradshaw replaces Harry Wilson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Nathan Broadhead replaces Dan James.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan James (Wales) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  17. Post update

    David Brooks (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Spertsyan (Armenia).

  19. Booking

    Ognjen Cancarevic (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Dismissal

    Kieffer Moore (Wales) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

