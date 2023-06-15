Wales' win over Latvia in March ended a run of nine matches without a win

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Wales v Armenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on Match of the Day Wales

Wales will be aiming to climb to the top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group when they host Armenia on Friday.

Wales are second in Group D on goal difference after a creditable draw in Croatia and home win over Latvia.

With leaders Croatia in Nations League action this week, Wales have two chances to usurp them with a trip to Turkey on Monday to come after Armenia.

"We want six points. That's our mentality going into it," said Wales manager Rob Page.

"You win your home games and if you get a point away you're on to a good thing. The mentality in the changing room at the minute is that we believe we can go on to get the two wins.

"We have got the disappointment of the World Cup out of our system. That point in Croatia felt like a win, to get that equaliser so late on. But it wasn't just about the point - I would have been pleased with the performance in Croatia if we hadn't got anything out of the game.

"Friday's game, we can't worry about the opposition too much. We have to respect them but it's about us. If we can give a performance we're capable of, we can be a match for anybody."

After Wales have faced Armenia and Turkey in their effort to get to the top of Group D, their captain Aaron Ramsey will begin his own mission to scale a summit of a different kind.

The Nice midfielder is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for charity, external-link which will see him climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

It is an almighty 24-hour effort, with a walking distance of 23 miles and total ascent of 10,052 feet, as well as a driving distance of 462 miles.

"I am fully focused on the Welsh games, but we get back and fly up to Scotland and start there first," said Ramsey.

"The plan will be to do that and work our way down to Snowdon.

"Let's just focus on these two games first, get to the top of the table first."

Wales, 71 places above Armenia in the world rankings, will be overwhelming favourites on Friday but were reminded in March of how tricky lower-ranked opponents can be when they were made to work for their 1-0 home victory over Latvia.

"These games are never easy," Ramsey added.

"You are up against teams who are very streetwise - low blocks, counter-attacking well.

"We need to be patient and not try to force many things. With the right final ball or cross we can put one or two away. That will set it up quite nicely."

Team news

Wales have the experienced pair of defender Ben Davies and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey available after they missed the opening two fixtures of this campaign in March.

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is also fit again having withdrawn from the squad for the 1-1 draw in Croatia and win over Latvia.

His Forest team-mate, full-back Neco Williams, is another who is fit to start after recovering from a broken jaw.

Vice-captain Davies can expect to slot straight back into the starting team, while Hennessey will battle it out with Danny Ward for the keeper's jersey and Johnson faces competition from the likes of Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore and David Brooks in attacking positions.

Brooks is hoping to make his first international appearance for almost two years, having been recalled to the Wales squad after recovering from cancer.

"It's incredible what he's been through," said Page. "For us as a group he optimises everything.

"To show the courage and determination to get back to the level he's at is incredible. It's good for the environment and he's taken training to another level.

"It's probably unrealistic to see him start two games but there are opportunities for him to be involved."

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks was named Wales' player of the year in 2019

