European Championship - Qualifying Group H
DenmarkDenmark1Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland0

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Northern Ireland denied dramatic draw by VAR decision as Denmark win

By Mark SterlingBBC Sport NI in Copenhagen

Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland's players celebrate their late equaliser before it was disallowed following a VAR call
Northern Ireland thought they had notched a late equaliser against Denmark but the goal was ruled out by VAR

Injury-hit Northern Ireland were denied a dramatic, last-gasp draw away to Denmark as an injury-time goal by West Ham teenage debutant Callum Marshall was ruled out by VAR.

There was a long, anxious wait in the Parken Stadium before the 18-year-old's volley was disallowed for Jonny Evans having been ruled offside from an earlier free-kick.

The decision meant Jonas Wind's goal at the start of the second half gave the Danes a 1-0 win that takes them to the top of Group H.

The visitors had produced a stubborn defensive display in the first half before Wind broke the deadlock two minutes after the break.

Northern Ireland now host Kazakhstan at Windsor Park on Monday night.

They will go into that match still in fifth place in the group, having opened with a win away to San Marino before suffering a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Finland.

The Finns, meanwhile, beat previous group leaders Slovenia 2-0 on Friday night while Kazakhstan, who had recorded a surprise 3-2 victory over the Danes on their last outing, moved up to second by beating San Marino 3-0.

Wind's goal at a raucous Parken Stadium came when an in-swinging left-wing cross from Andreas Christensen was not cleared properly by Ciaron Brown, who seemed to get his footing wrong as he failed to get a proper connection on the ball.

His poor clearance bounced to Wind and the Wolfsburg forward controlled well on his chest before firing firmly under Bailey Peacock-Farrell and in from an angle to calm the nerves of the vocal home support.

That goal provided a massive lift to the home players and supporters after a first half in which they had been frustrated by a well-drilled defensive display by Northern Ireland, who will probably now need to beat Kazakhstan in Belfast on Monday night if they are to maintain any real hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Eighteen-year-old Marshall, on as a late second-half sub on what was his first senior NI call-up, thought he had grabbed a heroic draw for his team when he scored a beautiful flicked volley with the outside of his boot from a Jonny Evans flick-on.

However, as Marshall and his team-mates celebrated wildly in front of the delirious travelling supporters behind the goal where he scored, the stadium screens showed that the goal was being checked for Evans being offside from the free-kick into the box.

A wait that lasted almost five minutes ensued, before the NI players and fans were crushed when Polish referee Daniel Stefanski signalled that it had been ruled out by VAR.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 4Kjær
  • 6Christensen
  • 5MæhleSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 73'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 10Eriksen
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forLindstrømat 80'minutes
  • 19WindSubstituted forKristensenat 80'minutes
  • 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forDamsgaardat 73'minutes
  • 21HøjlundSubstituted forDaramyat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rønnow
  • 3Nelsson
  • 7Jensen
  • 8Billing
  • 12Daramy
  • 13Kristensen
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Lindstrøm
  • 16Hermansen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 18Hjulmand
  • 20M Jorgensen

Northern Ireland

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 17McNairBooked at 71mins
  • 5EvansBooked at 76mins
  • 22Brown
  • 2BradleySubstituted forMcMenaminat 77'minutes
  • 16McCannBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMarshallat 85'minutes
  • 19CharlesSubstituted forThompsonat 69'minutes
  • 6Saville
  • 4HumeBooked at 88mins
  • 14PriceSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 9LaverySubstituted forCharlesat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lane
  • 7McMenamin
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Charles
  • 11Marshall
  • 12Hazard
  • 13Goss
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Whyte
  • 21Donnelly
  • 23Southwood
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamNorthern Ireland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark 1, Northern Ireland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark 1, Northern Ireland 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Jens Stryger Larsen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaron Brown.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland.

  7. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Jonny Evans is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).

  10. Post update

    Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Mohamed Daramy replaces Rasmus Højlund.

  12. Post update

    Simon Kjær (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Lindstrøm (Denmark).

  15. Post update

    Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Trai Hume (Northern Ireland).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Taylor.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Callum Marshall replaces Ali McCann.

Top Stories