Match ends, Denmark 1, Northern Ireland 0.
Injury-hit Northern Ireland were denied a dramatic, last-gasp draw away to Denmark as an injury-time goal by West Ham teenage debutant Callum Marshall was ruled out by VAR.
There was a long, anxious wait in the Parken Stadium before the 18-year-old's volley was disallowed for Jonny Evans having been ruled offside from an earlier free-kick.
The decision meant Jonas Wind's goal at the start of the second half gave the Danes a 1-0 win that takes them to the top of Group H.
The visitors had produced a stubborn defensive display in the first half before Wind broke the deadlock two minutes after the break.
Northern Ireland now host Kazakhstan at Windsor Park on Monday night.
They will go into that match still in fifth place in the group, having opened with a win away to San Marino before suffering a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Finland.
The Finns, meanwhile, beat previous group leaders Slovenia 2-0 on Friday night while Kazakhstan, who had recorded a surprise 3-2 victory over the Danes on their last outing, moved up to second by beating San Marino 3-0.
Wind's goal at a raucous Parken Stadium came when an in-swinging left-wing cross from Andreas Christensen was not cleared properly by Ciaron Brown, who seemed to get his footing wrong as he failed to get a proper connection on the ball.
His poor clearance bounced to Wind and the Wolfsburg forward controlled well on his chest before firing firmly under Bailey Peacock-Farrell and in from an angle to calm the nerves of the vocal home support.
That goal provided a massive lift to the home players and supporters after a first half in which they had been frustrated by a well-drilled defensive display by Northern Ireland, who will probably now need to beat Kazakhstan in Belfast on Monday night if they are to maintain any real hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 finals.
Eighteen-year-old Marshall, on as a late second-half sub on what was his first senior NI call-up, thought he had grabbed a heroic draw for his team when he scored a beautiful flicked volley with the outside of his boot from a Jonny Evans flick-on.
However, as Marshall and his team-mates celebrated wildly in front of the delirious travelling supporters behind the goal where he scored, the stadium screens showed that the goal was being checked for Evans being offside from the free-kick into the box.
A wait that lasted almost five minutes ensued, before the NI players and fans were crushed when Polish referee Daniel Stefanski signalled that it had been ruled out by VAR.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Schmeichel
- 2Andersen
- 4Kjær
- 6Christensen
- 5MæhleSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 73'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 10Eriksen
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forLindstrømat 80'minutes
- 19WindSubstituted forKristensenat 80'minutes
- 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forDamsgaardat 73'minutes
- 21HøjlundSubstituted forDaramyat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rønnow
- 3Nelsson
- 7Jensen
- 8Billing
- 12Daramy
- 13Kristensen
- 14Damsgaard
- 15Lindstrøm
- 16Hermansen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 18Hjulmand
- 20M Jorgensen
Northern Ireland
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 17McNairBooked at 71mins
- 5EvansBooked at 76mins
- 22Brown
- 2BradleySubstituted forMcMenaminat 77'minutes
- 16McCannBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMarshallat 85'minutes
- 19CharlesSubstituted forThompsonat 69'minutes
- 6Saville
- 4HumeBooked at 88mins
- 14PriceSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
- 9LaverySubstituted forCharlesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lane
- 7McMenamin
- 8Taylor
- 10Charles
- 11Marshall
- 12Hazard
- 13Goss
- 15Thompson
- 18Whyte
- 21Donnelly
- 23Southwood
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark 1, Northern Ireland 0.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Jens Stryger Larsen.
Attempt blocked. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaron Brown.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: No Goal Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Callum Marshall (Northern Ireland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Jonny Evans is caught offside.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).
Dale Taylor (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Denmark. Mohamed Daramy replaces Rasmus Højlund.
Simon Kjær (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).
Foul by Jesper Lindstrøm (Denmark).
Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Trai Hume (Northern Ireland).
Attempt saved. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Taylor.
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Callum Marshall replaces Ali McCann.