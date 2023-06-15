Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group C
Malta 19:45 England
Venue: Ta' Qali National Stadium

Malta v England: Manchester City's Treble winners are available, says boss Gareth Southgate

Last updated on .From the section England

England players at training, including Jack Grealish and John Stones
England's Man City contingent have all trained at St George's Park since Monday's trophy parade in Manchester

Manchester City's Treble winners are available for England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta, says Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips joined the squad on Tuesday after City won the Champions League final on Saturday.

Southgate said all five are fit to play in Friday's game but he is "yet to decide if that's a good decision".

"We are going to have to take it bit by bit and see how they are," he said.

"I spoke to them when they arrived, firstly to say what an incredible achievement.

"We said we are heading into the unknown, there is no way of knowing individually how they are going to react and respond to what they've been through."

Manchester City: Jack Grealish looking worse for wear as the Treble-winning side land home

Grealish, in particular, has received attention for enjoying City's Treble-winning festivities.

After celebrating their win over Inter Milan in Istanbul, the squad flew to Manchester then Ibiza for a party on Sunday night.

They returned to Manchester for the club's trophy parade on Monday, with another party booked that night.

Grealish and Stones started the Champions League final while Foden and Walker came off the bench and Phillips was an unused substitute.

"Everybody is fit," said Southgate. "We have got a lot of considerations, particularly the boys who arrived later and are coming off the back of a massive emotional high with the game at the weekend.

"It's always complicated, the decisions you have to make. The team has trained really well, the focus has been excellent and we are looking forward to the game.

"I'm always monitoring everything the players do, wherever they are. We are used to dealing with the Champions League scenario.

"It was more complicated when Tottenham played Liverpool [in the 2019 final] because we were into the Nations League semi-final three days later.

"We're used to dealing with it, we know our players inside out. Our focus is on the team now."

