Last updated on .From the section Wales

Daniel James scored three goals during his loan spell at Fulham

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Wales v Armenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales.

Wales manager Rob Page says Daniel James is good enough to win a move back to the Premier League following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship.

Winger James, 25, is due to return to Leeds having spent the majority of last season on loan at Fulham.

But Page believes the former Manchester United player has the quality to return to the top flight.

"I do think DJ (James) is a Premier League player," Page said.

"If I'm a Premier League manager and I find out he's available, personally I'd take him.

"I'm bound to say that because I'm his Welsh manager, but for me he always poses a threat.

"He still has things to work on, but with the pace he's got it is a brave team that plays a high line against him. I think he could easily play in the Premier League again."

James made five Leeds appearances in the opening stages of last season before joining Fulham before the summer transfer window closed.

He played 23 games for the Cottagers - although only six of those were starts - as they enjoyed an impressive campaign under Marco Silva.

But James, who signed a five-year contract when he joined Leeds from Manchester United in 2021, is currently in line for a return to the Championship with the Elland Road club.

Former Swansea City youngster James has been a regular for Page's Wales, and can expect to be involved when they face Armenia and Turkey in Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

The likelihood is James will operate on the left flank for his country, having been used in a more central role at times.

"It was a frustrating few months for him when I played him at centre-forward with Gareth [Bale]," Page said.

"Now we've changed and he is back out in his natural position. He likes playing wide left and the way we play now, that suits us because he gives us the width on the left.

"He's that option in behind and when you've got a tool like that in your armoury, it really is effective. At the top level in the Premier League, and at international level, he poses a threat."