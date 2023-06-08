Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Watch: West Ham trophy parade draws huge crowds

The streets of east London were a sea of claret and blue on Thursday evening as thousands gathered for the West Ham trophy parade after their Europa Conference League victory.

The Hammers beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague on Wednesday, with Jarrod Bowen scoring a late winner.

The parade started at the Champions Statue - which depicts the club's 1966 World Cup winners - in Barking at 19:00 BST and slowly made its way to Stratford Town Hall.

Many West Ham fans arrived early to ensure they got the best spot and cheer on their heroes, who had secured the club's first major European trophy in 58 years.

Fans had arrived early to get the best positions for the trophy parade

"I've been buzzing all day," Hammers supporter Abdul said.

"I've supported West Ham for over 50 years, I love coming down here, this club is everything. I never thought I would see this day, I've been longing for a European trophy."

Hammers supporter Abdul has followed the club for more than half a century

The Newman family - Ben, Nicky and their sons Tommy, Kai and Harry - had travelled two hours to be at the parade.

Dad Ben said of the victory: "It doesn't feel real. We haven't won anything in all my life so for us to win something, for us this is everything.

"The boys are lucky. We've had to wait 40-odd years to win something."

Wife Nicky added: "I feel so emotional - we sobbed." While son Tommy said: "It's amazing. I've never experienced a final, it's just been surreal.

"I'd have never thought it would happen, but it actually has. I can't put into words how excited I am."

The Newman family had made a long journey to be part of the celebrations

The two buses carrying the West Ham players took longer to arrive at their destination than scheduled because of the amount of supporters who had turned out.

That meant it was almost 21:00 before they arrived at Stratford Town Hall, where thousands more fans had been waiting patiently for hours to greet them.

The open top buses carrying the West Ham players had to move very slowly through the streets of east London with thousands of supporters having gathered to cheer them on

West Ham captain Declan Rice led the celebrations among the players on the buses

Throughout the journey, the players and West Ham staff and officials had been dancing non-stop and that continued as they climbed on to a stage in front of the town hall balcony to huge applause from supporters.

There they lifted the Europa Conference League trophy - as they had done barely 24 hours earlier in Prague - prompting an explosion of tickertape and blue smoke.

Manager David Moyes, who won a major trophy for the first time in his managerial career, once again indulged in a bit of dancing, as he had done in the dressing room moments after their triumph in Wednesday's final.

West Ham boss David Moyes celebrates in style after win

"Incredible," Moyes told the crowd during the trophy parade.

"We had incredible support in Prague and here in east London it is sensational.

"We had a brilliant night. We will enjoy what we have done just now."

Captain Declan Rice also took to the mic, although did not shed any light on his future as he looks set to move on to pastures new this summer.

"To lift this trophy for this club hasn't hit me yet. It is so special. I am lost for words," he said.

The West Ham players gathered outside Stratford Town Hall to show off the Europa Conference League trophy to the fans

West Ham fans will be hoping there are more trophies to come after this success

West Ham have waited a long time to taste success in Europe again, but with their win securing a place in the Europa League next season, they will be hoping there is more to come.