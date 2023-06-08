Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

The length of Nathan Thompson's Stevenage deal has not been disclosed

League One newcomers Stevenage have signed defender Nathan Thompson after he was released by Peterborough United.

The 32-year-old made 131 appearances in four years with Posh.

The ex-Swindon and Portsmouth defender helped Peterborough to promotion from League One in 2021 and featured 40 times for them last season as they reached the third-tier play-offs.

"I've had good discussions with the manager about what we are looking to achieve this season," Thompson said.

"Having played against Stevenage numerous times, it's always been a tough game. Now, I'm looking forward to being on the other side and seeing what we can achieve."

Stevenage finished second in League Two last season to end their nine-year stay in English football's fourth tier.

