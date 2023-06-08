Nathan Thompson: Stevenage sign ex-Peterborough defender
League One newcomers Stevenage have signed defender Nathan Thompson after he was released by Peterborough United.
The 32-year-old made 131 appearances in four years with Posh.
The ex-Swindon and Portsmouth defender helped Peterborough to promotion from League One in 2021 and featured 40 times for them last season as they reached the third-tier play-offs.
"I've had good discussions with the manager about what we are looking to achieve this season," Thompson said.
"Having played against Stevenage numerous times, it's always been a tough game. Now, I'm looking forward to being on the other side and seeing what we can achieve."
Stevenage finished second in League Two last season to end their nine-year stay in English football's fourth tier.
