Nathan Thompson: Stevenage sign ex-Peterborough defender

From the section Stevenage

Peterborough's Nathan Thompson punches the air after a game
The length of Nathan Thompson's Stevenage deal has not been disclosed

League One newcomers Stevenage have signed defender Nathan Thompson after he was released by Peterborough United.

The 32-year-old made 131 appearances in four years with Posh.

The ex-Swindon and Portsmouth defender helped Peterborough to promotion from League One in 2021 and featured 40 times for them last season as they reached the third-tier play-offs.

"I've had good discussions with the manager about what we are looking to achieve this season," Thompson said.

"Having played against Stevenage numerous times, it's always been a tough game. Now, I'm looking forward to being on the other side and seeing what we can achieve."

Stevenage finished second in League Two last season to end their nine-year stay in English football's fourth tier.

