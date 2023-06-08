Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jefferson Lerma has spent five seasons at the Vitality Stadium

Crystal Palace have confirmed Colombia international Jefferson Lerma will join as a free agent on 1 July when his contract with Bournemouth expires.

Lerma, 28, has penned a three-year contract at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder started 37 Premier League games for Bournemouth in 2022-23, scoring five goals.

"I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity. I want to help with every objective the club has next season," Lerma said.

He spent five seasons with the Cherries, joining for a club-record £25m from La Liga side Levante in the summer of 2018.

He boasts a wealth of Premier League and international experience, having scored 12 goals in 99 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, while playing 183 games in total for the Cherries.

He also 33 caps for Colombia and has scored one international goal.

Palace are losing two midfielders this summer with captain Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur departing when their deals expire.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Jefferson is a strong addition to our squad. He is a proven performer at Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will endear him to the Palace fans.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club on 1 July in preparation for our 11th consecutive season in the top flight."

It is not clear who will be in charge of Crystal Palace next campaign with Roy Hodgson, who led the club to 11th place this term, still expected to step down following his short-term contract.

