Louis Jones: Doncaster keeper signs new two-year deal

Louis Jones has been on loan at six different clubs during his time at Doncaster
Goalkeeper Louis Jones has signed a new two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.

The 24-year-old spent last season as understudy to Jonathan Mitchell, making two league appearances.

Mitchell has been released by Rovers, who have signed Republic of Ireland international Ian Lawlor as a replacement.

The club has also given 20-year-old keeper Ben Bottomley a one-year contract extension.

Jones is the longest-serving first-team player on the Doncaster books, having signed in 2017 and making 38 appearances.

