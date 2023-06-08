Louis Jones: Doncaster keeper signs new two-year deal
Goalkeeper Louis Jones has signed a new two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.
The 24-year-old spent last season as understudy to Jonathan Mitchell, making two league appearances.
Mitchell has been released by Rovers, who have signed Republic of Ireland international Ian Lawlor as a replacement.
The club has also given 20-year-old keeper Ben Bottomley a one-year contract extension.
Jones is the longest-serving first-team player on the Doncaster books, having signed in 2017 and making 38 appearances.