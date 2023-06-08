Close menu

Alexis Mac Allister: The making of Liverpool midfielder 'destined for the top'

By Marcus AlvesBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister with the World Cup
Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022

Every time referee Nestor Pitana saw Alexis Mac Allister running in his direction to complain about some decision, he would make the same joke to try to calm the Argentinos Juniors youngster down.

"You remind me of [Lionel] Messi," Pitana, who refereed the 2018 World Cup final, would say.

"Only for the beard and the haircut…" Mac Allister would reply, laughing.

Mac Allister's talent may not be comparable with Messi's - whose is? - but his undoubted ability has been apparent since the early days, when he made his debut aged 17 in Argentina's second tier with Buenos Aires side Argentinos in October 2016.

The versatile midfielder helped secure promotion later that season, paving the way for a meteoric rise that saw him take his boyhood team to continental football and become the club's second biggest sale ever when Brighton came knocking with an £8m offer in early 2019.

Fame, however, didn't immediately arrive and, until not so long ago, he could still walk largely unnoticed back home.

A quiet and down-to-earth man, Mac Allister said that this time last year, before the World Cup, when he travelled to his birth town of La Pampa only "a couple of people" approached him for a picture.

However, when he returned after helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, 15,000 fans were waiting for him.

Things have certainly changed for the 24-year-old and will continue to do so now he has signed for Liverpool in a £55m deal.

'He was destined to reach the very top'

For those who have been there since the beginning, it feels like he is fulfilling his destiny with the move to Anfield.

"At the time [he joined Brighton], I told him - and he can confirm it - that I wouldn't ask him for a Brighton jersey or anything else," Argentinos general manager Alejandro Roncoroni told BBC Sport.

"The only thing that I wanted was for him to invite me for the day he made his debut for Real Madrid or a team of the same level. Because he was destined to reach the very top."

Four years later, the boy who "never hides on the pitch" has reached football's elite and will now play a key role in Liverpool's rebuilding process.

Alexis Mac Allister playing for Argentinos Juniors in 2019
Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2019

Born to be a footballer

Mac Allister, whose ancestors came from Ireland, was born to be a footballer.

His father, Carlos, lined up alongside Diego Maradona for Argentina, his uncle Patricio played for Estudiantes de La Plata and his brothers, Francis and Kevin, currently feature for Rosario Central and Argentinos respectively. They even have their own side back home, Deportivo Mac Allister.

While still a youngster, the Reds' new midfield maestro even helped his dad with the scouting reports he prepared for Spanish side Osasuna.

It was no surprise when he joined Argentinos at the age of 12 and started marking waves right away for a team that is known as the 'world's nursery' and has produced the likes of Fernando Redondo, Juan Roman Riquelme, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabricio Coloccini and, of course, Maradona.

"I remember taking my kids to the club every Saturday and watching him play. He would always stand out," said general manager Roncoroni.

Mac Allister made his first senior appearance under former international defender Gabriel Heinze, who he regards as the coach who has brought the best out of him and taught him the game.

'Get into the box, get into the box!'

Having played a prominent part as Brighton secured European football for the first time in their 122-year history, he finished the last campaign with 12 goals in 40 matches.

It was the most prolific season of his career so far - and his father Carlos would have been proud.

During youth matches he would often yell from the stands for his son to "get into the box". Mac Allister hated it back then, but after hearing it so much he admits it has influenced his playing style.

Able to play in different roles ranging from defensive midfielder to operating behind the forwards, as well as central midfield, he will provide a breath of fresh air for Liverpool's midfield.

"A technically gifted player like him can adapt to any position. He will always have the qualities of a number 10 (attacking midfielder), but with his intelligence and versatility he's able to adjust to any task he's asked to," explained Cristian Zermatten, one of his earliest mentors.

"No matter where he plays, he will do it [in the style of] a number 10 because at the end of the day that's how he feels football."

It will now be up to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to take Mac Allister to another level - and Roncoroni has no doubt he is heading to the best club for that.

"After all, they have the same colours from where he was born," he said.

Comments

Join the conversation

172 comments

  • Comment posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 12:53

    You will be missed Mac. A true worker in the middle with real heart and courage. Thank you for what you gave us. Up the Albion!

    • Reply posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 13:14

      Gazza Gazprom replied:
      Seconded... following in the footsteps of Lawrenson and Robinson in the number 10 shirt. I think Case (who came the other way) wore the ten shirt for liverpool back in the 80s too. Nice coincedence and good that both clubs have mutually benefited over the years. Fingers crossed Milner is on his way to BHA... will be welcome addition for Europe next year.

  • Comment posted by Pekay99, today at 13:05

    The guy has been a key player in Brighton's amazing season and is a regular starter now for Argentina who, I seem to recall, are world champions. He is only 24, is hungry to learn and improve and is a model professional. In today's ridiculously overblown transfer market this is a wonderful piece of business for Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by ADUFC, today at 13:09

      ADUFC replied:
      Only Liverpool could that sort of business. 35mil? What a fantastic deal.

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 12:51

    Good signing for a good price

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A quality signing. He will shore up the current glaring weakness that Liverpool has and once their other midfield targets are onboard, midfield will once again be an area of strength for Liverpool.

      A word of advice to Man Utd – this is how a team gets a transfer done.

  • Comment posted by Ranger 1, today at 12:51

    Its good business rom Liverpool. A good player who could become better for a reasonable fee.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 13:37

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      A top notch player, a top notch signing. Has all the abilities to run Klopp’s engine for many years to come. Liverpool getting their business done early, as usual.
      Can’t wait to see who the next name to sign on the dotted line for Liverpool will be. My guess? K Thuram or Kone.

  • Comment posted by One for the Road, today at 12:49

    In todays market that's a very good deal for Liverpool. If they end up paying the higher figure of £55m then it'll more than likely mean as a signing he contributed to some success.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:36

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      First reports, back in March/April, said Liverpool would have to pay Brighton 70M-73M, then it was reported the fee would be around 60M-65M, then 50M-55M, then 45M, then last week 40M.
      Now the fee paid by Liverpool is only 35M, ok it can rise to 55M but even so, this is an insanely low amount for a player of his calibre.

  • Comment posted by Geoff Thirtyman, today at 12:48

    I only hope Francis isn't going to head to Europe and leave the other brother home alone.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 13:19

    £35m bargain

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 13:21

      WilyOldFox replied:
      B&M?

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 13:09

    Great deal. £35m , rising to £55m, if figures are to be believed. Seems LFC are wasting no time in fixing their obvious flaws from last season

    • Reply posted by chris , today at 13:25

      chris replied:
      Wasting no time in fixing obvious flaws would have been signings in January.

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 13:01

    In today's market £35M seems a great deal, as much as something costing £35M can be a bargain!

    To put it in perspective for our Cityzen followers that will no doubt flood this HYS, that's half a City sponsorship deal from a part time sole trading plumber in Abu Dhabi. ;)

    Good luck to the lad. Alexis that is not the plumber.

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, today at 13:25

      kingkladze replied:
      why make it about us? Sure it will push you back up the net spend league but nowhere near the league title. Enjoy Thursday nights lol

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 13:13

    I do like Mac Allister. Should fill that hole in the middle of LFC nicely.
    And a basement bargain price.
    What's not to like.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 13:18

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      Brighton paid basement bargain price, Liverpool are paying standard market price as a CL club

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 12:45

    How on earth have Liverpool signed him for such a low fee. Through the summer as usual players will brought in for huge fees from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 and so forth with only a few junior level international appearances and no Premiership experience.

    • Reply posted by Opinions Of Sheep, today at 12:52

      Opinions Of Sheep replied:
      poverty always claim poverty. easy terms

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:13

    looks like a perfect fit - young but with good PL experience, technically excellent, scores goals/assists & not shy of hard work as he proved in the WC in Argentina's engine room. He also wants to be at LFC, that is clear, under Klopp he will flourish, no doubt about that.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Danny Boy, today at 12:59

    Some very bitter people on here , maybe stick to commenting on your own teams signings u sad individuals

  • Comment posted by just saying, today at 13:13

    What's up united fans.... couldn't afford Bellingham so you take it out on Liverpool? Typical really.

    £35m for a world cup winner? Not bad business.

    • Reply posted by Davina, today at 13:15

      Davina replied:
      That will be end of his silverware.

  • Comment posted by just saying, today at 13:06

    And the haters start their pre season rubbish it seems! Good player but one isn't enough.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 12:56

    £35m looks a snip.
    He's an upgrade on Keita for sure.
    Wonder who's next but looking to see more of Elliot next season. He always looked good when starting and seemed an upgrade for whoever he subbed on for last season.
    Bajcetic should train on as well and ultimately replace the fading Fabinho.
    Who's next?

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 13:07

      squarewindow replied:
      Elliot is skilful but too lightweight to start in the middle for us with our current makeup, I feel. I prefer him as backup to Salah on the right of the attack. Appreciate that means he would get less game time but it is what it is. Rumours are that Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram are next on the hitlist - don't know too much about them but both seem like they have good potential.

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 12:38

    I'm not convinced he's an elite midfielder (yet)........but at £35m + add ons, anyone would be delighted with that!

    • Reply posted by Albert Watch, today at 12:41

      Albert Watch replied:
      It is £55m.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 12:56

    If he was English he would be 3 times the price. The English premium. Lucky for Liverpool he is Argentinian

    • Reply posted by 1title in 33 years, today at 13:00

      1title in 33 years replied:
      He couldn't cement down a place at Brighton even after all their top players leaving over the years

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:14

    Looks like this HYS has a lot of people consumed

  • Comment posted by Tony L, today at 13:24

    A straight £35m fee is an absolute bargain. Knowing Tony Bloom makes me think there is a lot more to this. LFC got a hard working midfielder who takes a good penalty and free kick, creates chances for others and has a lovely touch in front of goal. The one thing he doesn’t have an ego, unlike some mega signings. He is down to Earth and someone th or

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 13:26

      Xsoulent replied:
      Nice to read a sensible comment

