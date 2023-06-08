Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Hampden Park has been hosting Scotland internationals since 1906

The Scottish FA has agreed a deal with Queen's Park for the use of Hampden Park as the Championship club's home ground for season 2023-24.

Queen's Park agreed to sell the national stadium to the SFA for £5m in 2018, with the governing body taking ownership in August 2020.

The new arrangement involves Scotland using the Lesser Hampden stadium built by Queen's Park as a training facility.

Lesser Hampden will host Queen's Park games prior to mid-September.

The Hampden playing surface will be fully renovated following a concert on 23 July.

Queen's Park will make the switch from Lesser Hampden after Scotland meet England in a 150th heritage international friendly on 12 September.

Queen's Park are Scotland's oldest association club - founded in 1867. Built in Glasgow's south side in 1903, Hampden has been hosting Scotland matches since 1906.

Half of the money to complete the 2020 takeover was pledged by businessman Lord Willie Haughey, who is a Queen's Park benefactor.

"We are excited to be able to return to Hampden Park for what will be an exciting season," said Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster.

"While we continue our redevelopment of Lesser Hampden, we are happy to provide the state-of-the-art facilities to the Scotland National Teams as part of the rental agreement.

"I'm sure our fans and visiting fans will look forward to games at Hampden Park next season and we are also pleased to be able to support the efforts of our national teams in the process."

Queen's Park played their home games at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park last season while Lesser Hampde was under construction.