Celtic have won seven of the past nine editions of the League Cup

Relegated Dundee United are in the same Viaplay Cup group as Premiership play-off runners-up Partick Thistle.

Promoted Dundee will take on Scottish Cup finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Airdrieonians.

Fife rivals Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic are drawn together, along with Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone, tournament winners in 2021, meet Ayr United, while St Mirren will be out for revenge against Arbroath who beat them last season.

Cowdenbeath, who were invited to take part despite finishing 15th in the Lowland League, are also in Group H with the Paisley team.

The 40 participating clubs are split into eight groups of five, with the first round of games played on the weekend of 15/16 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European entrants Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian in the last 16 of the competition.

Group A: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir

Group B: Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Peterhead, Spartans

Group C: Livingston, Hamilton Academical, Cove Rangers, Clyde, Brechin City

Group D: Ross County, Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer

Group E: Dundee, Inverness CT, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group F: Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers

Group G: Motherwell, Queen's Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City

Group H: St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic, Cowdenbeath