Declan Rice: West Ham United captain has 'heart' set on leaving after Europa Conference League title

From the section West Ham

'I'll give everything' until I leave West Ham - Declan Rice

Chairman David Sullivan says captain Declan Rice has probably played his last game for West Ham after being "promised" he could leave this summer.

The 24-year-old England midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from London Stadium.

Asked if Wednesday's Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina was his last Hammers appearance, Sullivan told Talksport: "I think it has to be.

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going."

On Wednesday, Rice became only the third West Ham captain to win a trophy for the club, following in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore, who lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and club legend Billy Bonds, who led the Hammers to the FA Cup in 1975 and 1980.

He has also spoken openly of his love for West Ham having made his debut during the 2016-17 campaign after coming through the club's academy system.

"You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season," Sullivan added.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

"It's cost him £10m to stay at West Ham in that time [in lost wages]. And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there. I think the offers will start to come today.

"There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players."

Rice currently has one year left on his contract at the club, with the Hammers having the option to extend that until the summer of 2025, leaving them in a strong position to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Rick Parfitt OBE, today at 11:02

    To say West Ham didn't deserve their win would be sniffy.
    They didn't play well but as so many people say, the mark of a great team is winning when not playing well.

    Congratulations WHU.

  • Comment posted by justsaying, today at 11:00

    Class. Good luck to Rice. For me he is a great player for West Ham. A true captain and love that club. Elsewhere he will be a leg on a long table. Max £40m

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 11:00

    Come to the gunners Declan and win some more trophies!

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 10:59

    That's fairness from the chairman, his promise means something unlike Daniel Levy's promises.

  • Comment posted by mrlondon_ncb, today at 10:59

    Rice has something rare in the modern game, integrity and class.

    It will kill me to see him wear another badge next season but he has given his all for West Ham and not a single one of us would deny him the opportunity to go on and lift bigger trophies with other clubs.

    Thank you for the past 10 years and go with our blessing Dec.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:59

    Some saying refreshing honesty from the Chairman. I don't think anyone is under the illusion that Rice has his sights set higher.

    In fairness to him, he's been nothing but professional and even after the game pointed to having a contract.

    Never have any sympathy for wantaway players who've signed up on a long term basis.

    (same goes when clubs want rid of a player they've tied up long term)

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 10:59

    If he signs for a big team I get it.

    If he goes to Arsenal then that’s not much of an upgrade over where he is now.

  • Comment posted by 1title in 33 years, today at 10:58

    If he wants play at a high level he Should stay well away from a Midtable club like LiVARpool
    Its 1 of the current Top 4 he needs to go to and challenge him self in the Champions league

    Blue mooon.

  • Comment posted by AstonAlex, today at 10:58

    Levy could learn from Sullivan that a man should keep his promises - he might even find that his players respect that attitude and will sign for him.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:57

    Declan gave a very “Straight bat “ interview after the game last night, said he was still under contract. What happens if Whu don’t receive a bid that matches their valuation, does he stay?

    • Reply posted by andy3846, today at 11:01

      andy3846 replied:
      Clearly... He can't just walk out.

  • Comment posted by Originaljonblaze, today at 10:57

    That’s classy from West Ham. Take note Levy!

    The asking price is however extortionate. He is a good player but £40-50M at best.

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 10:59

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      Unfortunately when Man U paid £80m for Maguire then Rice was always going to be valued at a lot more

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 10:56

    Possibly going to Glasgow Celtic, I hear.

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 11:01

      Toadflax replied:
      No such club. Did you mean Celtic?

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 10:56

    There's loyalty for you

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 10:55

    Nevermind.

  • Comment posted by BBCaregutterPress, today at 10:55

    Winning a trophy as west ham captain is massive

    Harry Kane eat your heart out

    • Reply posted by ThaiTim, today at 10:56

      ThaiTim replied:
      The Audi Cup doesn't count?

  • Comment posted by ThaiTim, today at 10:55

    Bayern Munich would be a great move for him, if there's truth to that. Bellingham and Sancho thrived there. 2 or 3 years in the Bundesliga then come back to the Prem for his peak years.

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 10:58

      Scooter replied:
      Wrong club. They were at Dortmund.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:54

    No one wants him for 100m. A ridiculous price. Bellingham going for 88m and West Ham think they will get 100+. Lol, dream on Spammers

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 11:00

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      Bellingham will eventually cost Madrid £115m with the add ons

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:54

    A shame if he does. This culture where every good player is pushed towards the richest teams is killing the game. Sure, players have always been ambitious, but what's weird is when a player wins the Champions League or Premier League and the media are on about him leaving to join a 'big' club... huh? How much bigger do you want to get?

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 10:56

      The Man replied:
      Athletes want to go where they can win trophies

  • Comment posted by fredowal, today at 10:54

    Well done to you Rice my boy. You would always have us in our heart where you go.

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 10:53

    Replace the guy with Phillips +£50m, that'll do the trick.

