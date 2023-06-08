Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes celebrates in style after win

West Ham will celebrate their Europa Conference League triumph with an open-top bus parade around east London on Thursday evening.

Jarrod Bowen scored a 90th-minute winner to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Prague on Wednesday.

It is West Ham's first major trophy since 1980 and their first in Europe since 1965.

"It will be fantastic to see fans from across London fill the streets," said West Ham chairman David Sullivan.

"This trophy belongs to you, and it will be fantastic to all share in the moment. It is time to celebrate."

A specially commissioned bus will carry players and staff from the junction of Green Street and Barking Road, adjacent to the Boleyn Pub, to the Old Town Hall in Stratford on West Ham Lane.

The parade will start at 19:00 BST and is expected to reach the Old Town Hall at 20:00.

The journey resembles that taken by the legendary 1965 squad containing Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, who were met by tens of thousands of supporters to celebrate their Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

Sullivan said: "I could not be more proud of this magnificent football club. Proud of how far we have come over the last decade. Proud of the manager, the backroom team, and all the staff, who have done a fantastic job.

"And proud of all the players, from our amazing homegrown talent to our brilliant international stars, who have given us a night and a triumph that will live forever.

"But most of all, I want to pay tribute to the Hammers fans, the Claret and Blue Army, who have once again shown they are the best in the world."

'I'll give everything' until I leave West Ham - Declan Rice