Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool sign Brighton & Argentina midfielder for £55m

Liverpool have completed a £55m deal to sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract.

The Argentina playmaker was a central figure as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last term to qualify for Europe for the first time.

The 24-year-old made 112 appearances in total for the Seagulls, scoring 20 goals.

