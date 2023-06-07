Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Celtic board will not be spooked into moving too quickly as they sift through the credentials of their leading candidates to replace manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic head to Japan and South Korea in mid-July and want a new manager in place ahead of their first camp in Portugal earlier next month. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton does not think Brendan Rodgers will return to his old club since it "may create a difficult environment between stands and technical area" and suggests using City Football Group connections would provide continuity. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic and Norway defender Vidar Riseth believes Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is the "right coach" to replace Ange Postecoglou - because of his proven track record of landing exceptional players in the international transfer market for affordable fees. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers are closing in on a £3.5m deal for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers. The 28-year-old scored seven goals in 29 games as his side were relegated from Serie A. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigeria international who Rangers are interested in signing, would have no difficulty adapting to Scottish football because of his physical playing style, says former Ibrox forward Marco Negri. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Owner Geoff Brown has enlisted Jez Moxey to oversee the £10m-plus sale of St Johnstone and the former Wolves chief believes the Perth club is ripe for a takeover by Americans whose interest in British football has been sparked by the involvement of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits securing new loan deals for Will Fish and CJ Egan-Riley would ease the pressure on Hibs' shopping as he aims to "trim the fat" with his squad over the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Derek McInnes admits he'd love to take Luke Chambers back at Kilmarnock after the 18-year-old Liverpool left-back impressed on loan. (Herald) external-link

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin got Lionel Messi's shirt at the World Cup and now aims to "leave one on" the Argentina icon as Australia look forward to a friendly rematch in Beijing next week. (Scotsman) external-link

George Harmon says Ross County will be stronger for coming through their nerve-shredding Premiership play-off experience. (Press & Journal) external-link