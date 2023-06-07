Close menu

West Ham win Europa Conference League: 10 great pictures of the Hammers' special night

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

We've selected 10 great images from West Ham's Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina as they lifted their first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta tries to calm down fans after plastic glasses were thrown at Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina during the first half
Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina receives treatment for a head wound after being struck by an object thrown from the crowd
In the second half, Biraghi concedes a penalty after a handball
Said Benrahma scores West Ham's opening goal with a penalty
Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura celebrates after scoring the equaliser to make it 1-1
West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal to win the game
Bowen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 to West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes celebrates after Jarrod Bowen scores in the final minute to win the game
West Ham captain Declan Rice celebrates after the final whistle
Declan Rice celebrates with the trophy after West Ham's victory
All photos from Getty Images and subject to copyright

