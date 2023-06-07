Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Jack O'Connell (centre left), and Billy Sharp (centre right) both helped Sheffield United return to the Premier League

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp will leave the club this summer.

Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon will also depart, while Ismaila Coulibaly, Wes Foderingham, Oliver McBurnie and Oliver Norwood will all stay after their deals were extended.

Sharp, 37, has won promotion from the Championship twice and scored 129 goals in 377 appearances across three spells.

Sharp, O'Connell and Stevens were part of their promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19 and this season.

Sheffield-born Sharp made his debut for the Blades in 2004 before joining Scunthorpe a year later.

After returning to Bramall Lane in 2007, he departed again in 2010 for Doncaster and then had spells at Southampton and Leeds.

In 2015 he began his third stint with the club when they were in League One.