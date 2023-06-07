Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Czech police have detained several people after West Ham fans were attacked by Fiorentina supporters before the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

Three people were injured in a bar in Rytirska Street, with police confirming an officer had also been attacked during the incident.

In a tweet, Czech police said they had "restricted the personal freedom of 16 people".

The final starts at 20:00 BST.

One West Ham fan, who did not want to be named, said "a large group" of Italian fans attacked the Tek-ila Tek-ila bar in the city centre on Wednesday.

He added: "About eight Italians walked past, swinging bands and chains. Five minutes later, there was a big group that come down the road and attacked us."

The fan said that one of his friends was "quite badly" hurt with a "massive cut" on his head.

A 17-year-old witness said West Ham fans had "done nothing wrong" and Fiorentina supporters "were throwing flares and firecrackers."