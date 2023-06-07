Colm Whelan: Candystripes striker ruled out for rest of season
Derry City forward Colm Whelan will miss the rest of the 2023 campaign because of a serious knee injury.
The Republic of Ireland U21 international was stretched off with the injury in the home defeat by Shamrock Rovers last month.
Whelan made a goalscoring debut for the Candystripes in April after recovering from a ACL injury.
However, his comeback lasted just two weeks with his absence a blow to City's title ambitions.
Whelan sustained the ACL injury in May last year while he was playing for UCD and joined Derry seven months later.
The 22-year-old scored in his first two City appearances before picking up another serious knee injury and he again faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Derry sit second in the Premier Division and four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.