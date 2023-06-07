Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid agree 100m euro deal to sign England midfielder
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 100m euros (£86m).
The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.
Bellingham wants the move and will have a medical in the next few days.
The midfielder, who has been linked with some of Europe's top sides, will sign a six-year deal.
More to follow.
Personally a good player, but vastly overrated by the media.. Good Luck to him!