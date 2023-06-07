Close menu

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid agree 100m euro deal to sign England midfielder

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments63

Breaking news

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 100m euros (£86m).

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.

Bellingham wants the move and will have a medical in the next few days.

The midfielder, who has been linked with some of Europe's top sides, will sign a six-year deal.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by sheffield_fox, today at 15:21

    Great move for the lad! Good on him. I think he'll be very successful there.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 15:21

    Thought Liverpool had signed him?

  • Comment posted by d6c4fq2o, today at 15:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dave Sylv, today at 15:20

    Already England's best midfielder and he's not even 20 yet!

  • Comment posted by Shibboleth30, today at 15:19

    Good choice by Bellingham. Avoids the intrusion by British media and gets to play at the top level. Needs to be England captain ASAP. I’m a complete neutral.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 15:19

    Great move for Bellingham, Real, and England!

  • Comment posted by jmoboy1, today at 15:19

    Can't remember how much Darwin Nunez cost, but it wasn't much less than that. As a Liverpool, I can't help but think the money would have been better spent on Bellingham. Couldn't afford him, my a**e

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 15:19

    £86M and backhanders

  • Comment posted by optik, today at 15:19

    Yet another English talent to get destroyed and wasted by the so-called Spanish giants.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool_USA, today at 15:19

    I'm surprised the fee wasn't more like 130m or something.. at this rate I think Liverpool might have had a chance to get him and still balance the books. Anyway, all the best to him. He's a decent lad.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 15:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Liam Smith, today at 15:19

    I wish i had their unlimited money machine

    Machine goes BRRRRR

  • Comment posted by Steve Childs, today at 15:19

    I hope for Birmingham's sake they added a sell-on clause, they need the money!

  • Comment posted by Footie, today at 15:18

    £86m wow! He's good but that's ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Johnny the Walrus, today at 15:20

      Johnny the Walrus replied:
      He is just good not great, anything over 30 million was way too much. I personally do not think he is worth that figure either.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 15:18

    Seems like he has no intention of playing in the Premier League. For me
    Personally a good player, but vastly overrated by the media.. Good Luck to him!

  • Comment posted by poodler, today at 15:18

    St Jude is the patron saint of lost causes and speaking of which, rangers fc died in 2012. All the best Jude, well earned pal

  • Comment posted by StillNotOverIt, today at 15:18

    He'll be another flop like Haaland.

  • Comment posted by Disgusted from Tunbridge Wells , today at 15:18

    As a Birmingham City fan, Real Madrid have a bargain. Top man and a top player. Deserves all his success and can only be good for the England team in the future.

  • Comment posted by hmmurdoch, today at 15:18

    On the cards after the recent clear out they've had. Would have liked to see him in the Prem, but any exposure to top level players is good for him, and also good for England.

  • Comment posted by bielesibub, today at 15:17

    Let’s hope Blues had some sell on clause when they sold him. With the money they could flatten their ground and get a new shed from B&Q.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport