Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 100m euros (£86m).

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.

Bellingham wants the move and will have a medical in the next few days.

The midfielder, who has been linked with some of Europe's top sides, will sign a six-year deal.

