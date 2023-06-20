Close menu

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder agrees to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

N'Golo Kante
Kante spent seven years at Chelsea

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

The 32-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June.

Kante has struggled with injuries and made nine appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign.

He will join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad after his fellow Frenchman left Real Madrid and agreed a three-year deal with them this month.

The move brings to an end a highly successful period in English football for Kante.

He helped Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season before moving to Stamford Bridge. At Chelsea Kante won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

He was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year for 2016-17.

He also played a key role as France won the World Cup in 2018.

Kante has signed a three-year contract with the club worth a reported £86m.

Kante joins Benzema and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Several high-profile players have been linked with a move to one of Saudi Arabia's top sides. But on Tuesday Spurs forward Son Heung-min said he did not want to move to the country and and earlier this month Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, turning down a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:43

    Don’t begrudge this man a single one of those £68 million.

    Fantastic player, fantastic person.

  • Comment posted by Barry Jolly, today at 00:43

    A great midfielder at one time. Certainly a penalty to penalty box runner. Sad to see him go from the Premier League. No one really cares about the game in Saudi.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 00:42

    No future at Chelsea so cannoy realistically afford to take the vast oil cash - I wish I could. Best of luck - a pig of a place to live but can put up with that for a few years.

  • Comment posted by MidlandsJohn, today at 00:41

    All the usual "only doing for the money" cries are missing one point.

    Since N'Golo Kante is (I assume fairly devout) Muslim, moving to Saudi may also have religious motives - he's now in a country where everyone practices the same faith as him and all the holiest sites are within easy reach whenever he feels like going.

    Yes, money is obvious, but he may find Saudi comfortable socially too.

  • Comment posted by Zimm, today at 00:40

    Floyd Mayweather will be signing up next

  • Comment posted by Bolo, today at 00:40

    This is starting to prove my theory that alot of black players will leave for Saudi Arabia. It's the start of a mass exodus. It won't be players coming to the end of the career also.

  • Comment posted by sas, today at 00:38

    No media intrusion, in an Islamic country? Erm…

  • Comment posted by Tigersimon, today at 00:37

    As they once said.
    ‘75% of Plant Earth is water, the rest is covered by the Kante brothers’
    ‘Kante brothers?’
    ‘Well it always seemed like there were two of them’
    Good luck N’Golo.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:33

    What a fabulous midfielder he was for Chelsea, he was like a supercharged version of Essien,he made some valuable contributions to Chelsea,when he wasn’t playing he was missed, he has had a fabulous career with Chelsea,Leicester& for his country, he will always be in the Chelsea pages of history,nobody can take that away from him..Thanks&Good luck..

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 00:30

    It’s only a short career.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 00:26

    At 32, I think Chelsea have had the best out of him, he also missed most of last season with injuries. All the best Ngolo you deserve one last big payday. Thanks for everything

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 00:29

      Mick replied:
      Leicester had the best out of him.

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 00:26

    He was great at Leicester, a top driving midfielder for a few seasons. Has plodded at Chelsea and this move perfect for his retirement.

  • Comment posted by castellan, today at 00:24

    Kante hasn’t played for Chelsea for what seems like three seasons. Always injured. Let’s hope Chilwell and James follow suit. I personally won’t miss any of them at all. I miss Makelele, Petrescu and Le Saux every day though. Tough Chelsea men. Oh well.

    • Reply posted by Cayce, today at 00:29

      Cayce replied:
      How can you say that about James? Sure he's had injuries but your hankering for days past says more about you than the players

  • Comment posted by 69-4T, today at 00:23

    .......and many more to follow!!!!!

  • Comment posted by BigJim, today at 00:22

    Great player but he's had problems with injuries, so I find it hard to begrudge him deciding to sign on for one last big payday while he still can.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 00:19

    When was it that top level footballers wanted to play for Real. Now it Riyal they want to play for.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:17

    One word he is going for the money .

    • Reply posted by blah blah, today at 00:21

      blah blah replied:
      Sun?

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:16

    You have to admire Son for not being tempted by Saudi oil money.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 00:16

    Sad to see him leave, one of my favourite player , the very best of luck Ngolo Legend 💙

